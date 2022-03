The 2022 adidas Golf Tour360 golf shoes are here, and Ryan Ballengee unboxes a pair and tells you about the new features in the shoe. The biggest change in the shoe is the end of spike ports with the introduction of direct-injected spikes into the shoe's outsole. This handsome shoe pushes the boundaries of what to expect for a premium performance golf shoe.

