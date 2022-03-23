2022 JTBC Classic streaming, TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 JTBC Classic is the fifth event of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Aviara Country Club in Carlsbad, Calif., hosting the JTBC Classic.

The JTBC Classic schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 2022 JTBC Classic field is headed by Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko and more of the game's best players.

There will be four days of golf, with 144 players starting out and looking to win in the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

This 72-hole event has TV coverage through Golf Channel, with the first two days of coverage tape delayed. NBCSports.com will also have live streaming before Golf Channel coverage for the first two days, exclusively airing three hours of the tournament per day.

Here are the 2022 JTBC Classic TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2022 JTBC Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, March 24: 9-11 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, March 25: 9-11 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, March 26: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, March 27: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

2022 JTBC Classic streaming schedule: How to watch online