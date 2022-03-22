Cobra Golf introduces limited-edition LTDx Black drivers and King wedges

Cobra Golf has long recognized that golfers sometimes want a different look to their clubs than the standard aesthetic they release.

Keeping that in mind, Cobra has announced a limited-edition version of their LTDx drivers that are available in an all-black look. The LTDx Black drivers are available in all three LTDx models -- LTDx, LTDx LS and LTDx Max -- in select lofts and flexes. Each driver also has a blacked-out Lamkin Crossline grip and a UST LIN-Q white shaft.

The LTDx Black drivers features Pwrcor technology, which moves as much weight low and forward as possible to offer high ball speeds. The new HOT face design has 15 different zones with optimized thicknesses to maximize ball speed across the face, with the design based on thousands of virtual simulations. The drivers also have up to 30 percent more carbon fiber than the previous Radspeed model and an improved titanium chassis.

The LTDx LS model has a low-spin profile for skilled players with faster swing speeds who desire maximum workability, featuring adjustable weights are positioned in the heel and toe. The LTDx Max is more stable while sporting maximum draw bias, with adjustable weight positions to let golfers choose which feature they want to emphasize. The LTDx is the blend of the LS and the Max, with a center of gravity below the NA line and an MOI of 5,200.

The LTDx driver isn't the only blacked-out release, with Cobra introducing King Cobra Black wedges, which utilize a satin black QPQ finish. The finish is highly durable and helps reduce glare.

The King Cobra Black Wedges have Snakebite groove technology, which features 40 percent sharper groove edges to maximize spin and sports different groove styles based on loft, incuding full-face grooves on 56-, 58- and 60-degree heads. There are three grinds -- Versatile, Classic and Widelow -- available to optimize performance in varying playing conditions.

The Cobra Golf LTDx Black drivers ($599 each) and King Cobra Black wedges ($149 each) are available starting March 18.