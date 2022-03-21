2022 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Carl Yuan, who earned the big win with a victory at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club in Broussard, La.

Yuan wound up in a playoff with Peter Uihlein after both players finished regulation of the 72-hole event at 14-under 270. In the playoff, Yuan made birdie 3 on the first and only extra hole to win the tournament.

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez and Trevor Werbylo finished in joint third place on 13-under total.

Yuan won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open recap notes

Yuan earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at even-par 140 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Lake Charles Championship.

2022 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

