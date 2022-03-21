2022 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

2022 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/21/2022 at 2:47 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Carl Yuan, who earned the big win with a victory at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club in Broussard, La.

Yuan wound up in a playoff with Peter Uihlein after both players finished regulation of the 72-hole event at 14-under 270. In the playoff, Yuan made birdie 3 on the first and only extra hole to win the tournament.

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez and Trevor Werbylo finished in joint third place on 13-under total.

Yuan won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open recap notes

Yuan earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at even-par 140 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Lake Charles Championship.

2022 Chitimacha Louisiana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Carl Yuan -14 68 66 71 65 270 $135,000
2 Peter Uihlein -14 65 68 67 70 270 $67,500
T3 José de Jesús Rodríguez -13 66 68 69 68 271 $39,375
T3 Trevor Werbylo -13 69 64 68 70 271 $39,375
T5 Curtis Luck -12 66 73 68 65 272 $22,570
T5 Matt McCarty -12 68 70 69 65 272 $22,570
T5 Brad Brunner -12 67 66 73 66 272 $22,570
T5 Ben Taylor -12 66 72 68 66 272 $22,570
T5 Justin Suh -12 67 67 71 67 272 $22,570
T5 Erik Barnes -12 67 69 69 67 272 $22,570
T5 Mark Hubbard -12 65 68 70 69 272 $22,570
T12 Augusto Núñez -11 65 72 72 64 273 $15,375
T12 Ben Kohles -11 71 66 69 67 273 $15,375
T12 Mark Anderson -11 66 69 70 68 273 $15,375
T15 Chris Baker -10 68 70 70 66 274 $11,625
T15 Bo Hoag -10 66 69 72 67 274 $11,625
T15 Davis Thompson -10 71 69 67 67 274 $11,625
T15 Taylor Montgomery -10 66 68 72 68 274 $11,625
T15 Kyle Westmoreland -10 67 72 67 68 274 $11,625
T15 Tom Whitney -10 66 71 68 69 274 $11,625
T21 Brandon Matthews -9 70 66 74 65 275 $7,439
T21 Michael Feagles -9 69 70 71 65 275 $7,439
T21 Justin Lower -9 70 67 71 67 275 $7,439
T21 Scott Brown -9 70 70 67 68 275 $7,439
T21 Byeong Hun An -9 71 68 67 69 275 $7,439
T21 David Skinns -9 68 70 68 69 275 $7,439
T21 Garett Reband -9 67 69 69 70 275 $7,439
T28 A.J. Crouch -8 69 70 69 68 276 $5,355
T28 Mark Anguiano -8 69 67 71 69 276 $5,355
T28 Vincent Norrman -8 67 70 70 69 276 $5,355
T28 Michael Kim -8 68 70 68 70 276 $5,355
T28 Shad Tuten -8 65 66 72 73 276 $5,355
T33 Stuart Macdonald -7 70 70 71 66 277 $4,322
T33 Jake McCrory -7 71 67 73 66 277 $4,322
T33 Andrew Yun -7 68 72 69 68 277 $4,322
T33 John Chin -7 70 68 71 68 277 $4,322
T33 Paul Haley II -7 72 67 69 69 277 $4,322
T33 Fabián Gómez -7 67 73 67 70 277 $4,322
T33 Robby Shelton -7 70 68 69 70 277 $4,322
T33 Luis Gagne -7 69 66 69 73 277 $4,322
T41 Grant Hirschman -6 68 72 72 66 278 $3,568
T41 Matt Atkins -6 71 68 72 67 278 $3,568
T41 Braden Thornberry -6 65 67 78 68 278 $3,568
T41 Cody Gribble -6 71 68 70 69 278 $3,568
T41 Kyle Reifers -6 71 67 71 69 278 $3,568
T41 Seonghyeon Kim -6 69 65 74 70 278 $3,568
T41 Nicholas Lindheim -6 69 71 68 70 278 $3,568
T48 Tain Lee -5 69 70 77 63 279 $3,300
T48 Jeremy Paul -5 71 67 73 68 279 $3,300
T48 Albin Choi -5 70 70 70 69 279 $3,300
T51 MJ Daffue -4 69 68 72 71 280 $3,191
T51 Rob Oppenheim -4 67 72 69 72 280 $3,191
T51 Brett Drewitt -4 70 70 66 74 280 $3,191
T51 Tano Goya -4 70 66 70 74 280 $3,191
T55 Zecheng Dou -3 69 67 76 69 281 $3,143
T55 Kevin Roy -3 66 68 74 73 281 $3,143
T57 Josh Teater -2 71 69 76 66 282 $3,075
T57 Shawn Stefani -2 71 69 74 68 282 $3,075
T57 Sangmoon Bae -2 71 69 72 70 282 $3,075
T57 John Pak -2 73 65 74 70 282 $3,075
T57 Corey Shaun -2 70 67 73 72 282 $3,075
T57 Theo Humphrey -2 68 70 72 72 282 $3,075
T57 Kevin Dougherty -2 66 69 74 73 282 $3,075
T64 Conner Godsey -1 67 73 73 70 283 $2,993
T64 Brandon Harkins -1 68 71 74 70 283 $2,993
T64 Dawson Armstrong -1 73 67 72 71 283 $2,993
T64 Julián Etulain -1 68 67 76 72 283 $2,993
68 Zack Fischer E 72 68 72 72 284 $2,955
69 Brandon Pierce 1 69 69 72 75 285 $2,940
70 Tyson Alexander 2 69 68 78 71 286 $2,925
71 Xinjun Zhang 3 69 69 76 73 287 $2,910
T72 Chase Parker 4 69 70 80 69 288 $2,888
T72 Alexandre Rocha 4 68 71 74 75 288 $2,888
74 Rhein Gibson 7 71 68 79 73 291 $2,865

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.