Sam Burns’ wife Caroline Campbell: Pictures, bio

Sam Burns is the 2021 and 2022 Valspar Championship winner, earning his third PGA Tour win and first successful title defense on the PGA Tour. Burns's wife, Caroline Campbell, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged in 2019 and have since married. Campbell and Burns had been dating for four years when Burns popped the question. Burns went to LSU, where he starred on the golf team.

He quickly got to the PGA Tour and has been climbing toward a breakthrough win.

See pictures of Sam Burns's wife, Caroline Campbell.