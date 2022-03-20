Sam Burns' wife Caroline Campbell: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Sam Burns’ wife Caroline Campbell: Pictures, bio

03/20/2022 at 6:50 pm
Golf News Net


Page 1 of 4

Sam Burns is the 2021 and 2022 Valspar Championship winner, earning his third PGA Tour win and first successful title defense on the PGA Tour. Burns's wife, Caroline Campbell, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged in 2019 and have since married. Campbell and Burns had been dating for four years when Burns popped the question. Burns went to LSU, where he starred on the golf team.

He quickly got to the PGA Tour and has been climbing toward a breakthrough win.

See pictures of Sam Burns's wife, Caroline Campbell.

Page 1 of 4
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.