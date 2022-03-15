2022 Steyn City Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Steyn City Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The European Tour betting co-favorites this week are Dean Burmester, Jordan Smith and George Coetzee who come in at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Last week's winner, Pablo Larrazabal, is at 22-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Justin Harding is at 25-to-1.

2022 Steyn City Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Steyn City Championship, with the European Tour heading into South Africa for the second time in as many weeks. This is a co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour, and it's a new venue for most of these DP World Tour players.

2022 Steyn City Championship betting odds: Outright winner