2022 Steyn City Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
03/15/2022 at 9:02 am
The 2022 Steyn City Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The European Tour betting co-favorites this week are Dean Burmester, Jordan Smith and George Coetzee who come in at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.

Last week's winner, Pablo Larrazabal, is at 22-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Justin Harding is at 25-to-1.

2022 Steyn City Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Steyn City Championship, with the European Tour heading into South Africa for the second time in as many weeks. This is a co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour, and it's a new venue for most of these DP World Tour players.

2022 Steyn City Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Dean Burmester 1800
George Coetzee 1800
Jordan Smith 1800
Pablo Larrazabal 2200
Justin Harding 2500
Marcus Armitage 2800
Matthieu Pavon 2800
Oliver Bekker 2800
Romain Langasque 2800
Laurie Canter 3300
Shubhankar Sharma 3300
Brandon Stone 3500
Daniel van Tonder 3500
JC Ritchie 3500
Johannes Veerman 3500
Julien Brun 3500
Ashun Wu 4000
Daniel Gavins 4000
Wilco Nienaber 4000
Ross Fisher 4500
Francesco Laporta 5000
Thriston Lawrence 5000
Antoine Rozner 5500
Hurly Long 5500
Masahiro Kawamura 5500
Joachim B. Hansen 6000
Zander Lombard 6000
Louis De Jager 6500
Santiago Tarrio 6500
Fabrizio Zanotti 6600
Shaun Norris 6600
Connor Syme 7000
Jorge Campillo 7000
Andy Sullivan 7500
Hennie Du Plessis 7500
Jason Scrivener 7500
Jazz Janewattananond 7500
Joost Luiten 7500
Julien Guerrier 7500
Grant Forrest 8000
Jayden Schaper 8000
Matti Schmid 8000
Sean Crocker 8000
Neil Schietekat 9000
Richie Ramsay 9000
Tapio Pulkkanen 9000
Jacques Kruyswijk 10000
Mikko Korhonen 10000
David Law 11000
Edoardo Molinari 11000
Jaco Ahlers 11000
Jbe Kruger 11000
Kalle Samooja 11000
Lukas Nemecz 11000
Nacho Elvira 11000
Kristoffer Broberg 12500
Richard Sterne 12500
Yannik Paul 12500
Marcus Helligkilde 14000

