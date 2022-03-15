2022 Steyn City Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Steyn City Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The European Tour betting co-favorites this week are Dean Burmester, Jordan Smith and George Coetzee who come in at 18-to-1 (+1800) betting odds.
Last week's winner, Pablo Larrazabal, is at 22-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Justin Harding is at 25-to-1.
2022 Steyn City Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Steyn City Championship, with the European Tour heading into South Africa for the second time in as many weeks. This is a co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour, and it's a new venue for most of these DP World Tour players.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Steyn City Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Dean Burmester
|1800
|George Coetzee
|1800
|Jordan Smith
|1800
|Pablo Larrazabal
|2200
|Justin Harding
|2500
|Marcus Armitage
|2800
|Matthieu Pavon
|2800
|Oliver Bekker
|2800
|Romain Langasque
|2800
|Laurie Canter
|3300
|Shubhankar Sharma
|3300
|Brandon Stone
|3500
|Daniel van Tonder
|3500
|JC Ritchie
|3500
|Johannes Veerman
|3500
|Julien Brun
|3500
|Ashun Wu
|4000
|Daniel Gavins
|4000
|Wilco Nienaber
|4000
|Ross Fisher
|4500
|Francesco Laporta
|5000
|Thriston Lawrence
|5000
|Antoine Rozner
|5500
|Hurly Long
|5500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|5500
|Joachim B. Hansen
|6000
|Zander Lombard
|6000
|Louis De Jager
|6500
|Santiago Tarrio
|6500
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|6600
|Shaun Norris
|6600
|Connor Syme
|7000
|Jorge Campillo
|7000
|Andy Sullivan
|7500
|Hennie Du Plessis
|7500
|Jason Scrivener
|7500
|Jazz Janewattananond
|7500
|Joost Luiten
|7500
|Julien Guerrier
|7500
|Grant Forrest
|8000
|Jayden Schaper
|8000
|Matti Schmid
|8000
|Sean Crocker
|8000
|Neil Schietekat
|9000
|Richie Ramsay
|9000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|9000
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|10000
|Mikko Korhonen
|10000
|David Law
|11000
|Edoardo Molinari
|11000
|Jaco Ahlers
|11000
|Jbe Kruger
|11000
|Kalle Samooja
|11000
|Lukas Nemecz
|11000
|Nacho Elvira
|11000
|Kristoffer Broberg
|12500
|Richard Sterne
|12500
|Yannik Paul
|12500
|Marcus Helligkilde
|14000