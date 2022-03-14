NBC Sports golf reporter Kathryn Tappen: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 5

Kathryn Tappen now gets to ask questions of the biggest names in golf as the new post-round interviewer and reporter for the NBC Sports.

Tappen has worked for NBC Sports for years now, largely working on NHL coverage until the network stopped carrying the league with the start of 2022. She now works across the NBC Sports portfolio and will likely become the new Sunday Night Football sideline reporter.

She is a Rutgers alum from 2003 and has previously worked for NHL Network as well.

