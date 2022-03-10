How many balls went in the water at No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass and The Players?
03/10/2022 at 9:10 am
Golf News Net
Credit: Chris Condon


The par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass and The Players Stadium Course is the most recognizable short hole in the world, and the thousands of fans that sit there each year during The Players Championship there to see balls go in the water at the island (peninsula) green.

As it turns out, the weather plays a huge factor in how many balls go in the water on No. 17, with a cross-wind proving the most dastardly. As a result, the number of balls in the water at 17 ranges wildly by round and by year based on the conditions.

During the 2021 The Players Championship, 66 balls went into the water for the entire tournament. In 2021, 35 balls went into the water in the first round, marking the second-highest first-round total compared to the 50 balls that went into the water in the first round in 2007.

Here's a look at how many balls have gone in the water on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass by round since 2003, when the Tour began keeping track using ShotLink.

How many balls in the water on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during The Players

Click header to sort

YEAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL
2021 35 13 8 10 66
2019 14 6 8 17 45
2018 24 21 6 3 54
2017 19 29 10 11 69
2016 6 9 17 4 36
2015 21 16 3 5 45
2014 12 12 1 3 28
2013 15 9 7 13 44
2012 18 11 4 6 39
2011 12 14 8 6 40
2010 7 8 5 9 29
2009 16 6 4 6 32
2008 20 18 10 16 64
2007 50 21 10 12 93
2006 19 17 12 9 57
2005 7 8 25 28 68
2004 9 10 4 7 30
2003 6 10 3 10 29


