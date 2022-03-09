2022 MyGolfLife Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2022 MyGolfLife Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/09/2022 at 12:29 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 MyGolfLife Open purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $250,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The MyGolfLife Open field is headed by Justin Harding, Thomas Detry, Adri Arnaus, as well as more of the world's best players.

The MyGolfLife Open is the seventh event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club in Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 19 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 251.25 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million.

2022 MyGolfLife Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $250,000 2 $166,667 3 $93,900 4 $75,000 5 $63,600 6 $52,500 7 $45,000 8 $37,500 9 $33,600 10 $30,000 11 $27,600 12 $25,800 13 $24,150 14 $22,950 15 $22,050 16 $21,150 17 $20,250 18 $19,350 19 $18,600 20 $18,000 21 $17,400 22 $16,950 23 $16,500 24 $16,050 25 $15,600 26 $15,150 27 $14,700 28 $14,250 29 $13,800 30 $13,350 31 $12,900 32 $12,450 33 $12,000 34 $11,550 35 $11,250 36 $10,950 37 $10,650 38 $10,350 39 $10,050 40 $9,750 41 $9,450 42 $9,150 43 $8,850 44 $8,550 45 $8,250 46 $7,950 47 $7,650 48 $7,350 49 $7,050 50 $6,750 51 $6,450 52 $6,150 53 $5,850 54 $5,550 55 $5,250 56 $4,950 57 $4,650 58 $4,500 59 $4,350 60 $4,200 61 $4,050 62 $3,900 63 $3,750 64 $3,600 65 $3,450

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.