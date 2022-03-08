2022 The Players Championship weather forecast shows rain, high winds expected

The 2022 Players Championship weather forecast looks to include a rainy first few days of the championship, before giving way to a windy, challenging Saturday and Sunday at TPC Sawgrass. The move to March comes with cooler temperatures all week.

The general weather forecast calls for a high chance of rain during the first three championship days, with temperatures in the 70s through Saturday. On Sunday, temperatures will drop into the 50s but be the most difficult of the week from a wind perspective because of heavy gusts.

The wind will be consistently in the 10-12 mph range, with heavy winds on Saturday and gusting through the weekend.

The wind direction will be out of the north northeast on Sunday, meaning Nos. 17 and 18 will play into the wind, pushing balls left. However, the Saturday wind will push the ball right and downwind on both holes.

2022 The Players Championship updated weather forecast