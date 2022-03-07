2022 MyGolfLife Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 MyGolfLife Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club in Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Dean Burmester, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Adri Arnaus and Bernd Wiesberger at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Adrian Meronk and Jordan Smith are at 22-to-1.

2022 MyGolfLife Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the MyGolfLife Open, with the European Tour heading into South Africa for the second time this calendar year. The host venue is familiar to the South African players, but for a second week in a row, there will be a new venue for the large chunk of the field.

2022 MyGolfLife Open betting odds: Outright winner