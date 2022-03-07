2022 MyGolfLife Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
The 2022 MyGolfLife Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club in Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Dean Burmester, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Adri Arnaus and Bernd Wiesberger at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Adrian Meronk and Jordan Smith are at 22-to-1.

2022 MyGolfLife Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the MyGolfLife Open, with the European Tour heading into South Africa for the second time this calendar year. The host venue is familiar to the South African players, but for a second week in a row, there will be a new venue for the large chunk of the field.

2022 MyGolfLife Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Dean Burmester 1400
Adri Arnaus 1800
Bernd Wiesberger 1800
Adrian Meronk 2200
Jordan Smith 2200
Justin Harding 2500
Johannes Veerman 2800
Marcus Armitage 2800
Thomas Detry 2800
Daniel van Tonder 3300
Oliver Bekker 3300
Pablo Larrazabal 3300
Richard Bland 3300
Ashun Wu 3500
JC Ritchie 3500
Laurie Canter 3500
George Coetzee 4000
Hurly Long 4500
Matthieu Pavon 4500
Daniel Gavins 5000
Joachim B Hansen 5000
Julien Brun 5000
Julien Guerrier 5000
Romain Langasque 5000
Scott Jamieson 5500
Brandon Stone 6000
Masahiro Kawamura 6000
Neil Schietekat 6000
Shaun Norris 6000
Wil Besseling 6000
Wilco Nienaber 6000
Zander Lombard 6000
Antoine Rozner 6600
Fabrizio Zanotti 6600
Jason Scrivener 6600
Ross Fisher 6600
Tapio Pulkkanen 6600
Andy Sullivan 7500
Connor Syme 7500
Lukas Nemecz 7500
Matti Schmid 7500
Grant Forrest 8000
Jazz Janewattananond 8000
Joost Luiten 8000
Jorge Campillo 8000
Mikko Korhonen 8000
Richie Ramsay 8000
Sean Crocker 8000
Thriston Lawrence 8000
David Law 9000
Edoardo Molinari 9000
Francesco Laporta 9000
Jaco Ahlers 9000
Kalle Samooja 9000
Marcus Helligkilde 9000
Tristen Strydom 9000
Yannik Paul 9000
Hennie du Plessis 10000
Jacques Kruyswijk 10000
Jamie Donaldson 10000
Kristoffer Broberg 10000
Louis De Jager 10000
Nino Bertasio 10000
Santiago Tarrio 10000

