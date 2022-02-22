Sorenstam headlines Senior LPGA Championship as event moves to Kansas

Annika Sorenstam will look to complete the senior women's Grand Slam this year, as she will compete for the first time in the Senior LPGA Championship.

The 2022 Senior LPGA Championship will be played July 22-24 at a new venue: Salina Country Club in Salina, Kan.

Sorenstam, who won the 2021 US Senior Women's Open in Connecticut to earn entry into the 2022 US Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina, where she won 1996 edition of the event.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Kansas for the first time in years to compete in my first Senior LPGA Championship,” said Sörenstam, a 10-time LPGA major champion. “The LPGA has meant so much to me and my career, so I want to support this event. We appreciate the opportunity to play.”

The Senior LPGA Championship features a 78-player field, with Trish Johnson returning as a two-time champion of the event.

“We all love the game and thrill of competition. For Salina Country Club to open its doors and give us a first-class stage to continue our passion is an incredible opportunity,” said Juli Inkster, a 31-time LPGA Tour champion including the 2002 US Women’s Open at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kan. “I have fond memories from my years spent in Kansas, especially the US Women’s Open 20 years ago. It will be great to make new ones when everyone gets together in Salina this summer.”

The first four editions of the event were played on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind. JRI Hospitality owns and operates the new host, Salina Country Club.

“We look forward to showcasing Salina Country Club and the city of Salina to a national audience,” said Jason Ingermanson, JRI Hospitality President, Founder and CEO. “The LPGA Tour will help put a spotlight on the exceptional community we live in, and we’re thankful that they have selected Salina to host such an exciting senior women’s major championship.”