The 2022 Cologuard Classic purse is set for $1.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Cologuard Classic field is headed by Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer.

It's the second event of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 80 players taking on the host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz.

The Cologuard Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 54 players get into the second leg, with the top 36 advancing to the final leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2022 Cologuard Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $270,000 2 $158,400 3 $129,600 4 $108,000 5 $86,400 6 $72,000 7 $64,800 8 $57,600 9 $50,400 10 $46,800 11 $43,200 12 $39,600 13 $36,000 14 $34,200 15 $32,400 16 $30,600 17 $28,800 18 $27,000 19 $25,380 20 $23,760 21 $22,320 22 $20,880 23 $19,800 24 $18,900 25 $18,000 26 $17,100 27 $16,380 28 $15,660 29 $14,940 30 $14,220 31 $13,500 32 $12,960 33 $12,420 34 $11,880 35 $11,340 36 $10,800 37 $10,260 38 $9,900 39 $9,540 40 $9,180 41 $8,820 42 $8,460 43 $8,100 44 $7,740 45 $7,380 46 $7,020 47 $6,660 48 $6,300 49 $5,940 50 $5,580 51 $5,220 52 $4,860 53 $4,500 54 $4,320 55 $4,140 56 $3,960 57 $3,780 58 $3,600 59 $3,420 60 $3,240 61 $3,060 62 $2,880 63 $2,700 64 $2,520 65 $2,340 66 $2,160 67 $1,980 68 $1,800 69 $1,692 70 $1,584 71 $1,476 72 $1,368 73 $1,260 74 $1,188 75 $1,116 76 $1,044 77 $972 78 $900 79 $828 80 $774 81 $738