2022 Cologuard Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

02/22/2022 at 10:50 am
The 2022 Cologuard Classic purse is set for $1.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Cologuard Classic field is headed by Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer.

It's the second event of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 80 players taking on the host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Ariz.

The Cologuard Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 54 players get into the second leg, with the top 36 advancing to the final leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2022 Cologuard Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $158,400
3 $129,600
4 $108,000
5 $86,400
6 $72,000
7 $64,800
8 $57,600
9 $50,400
10 $46,800
11 $43,200
12 $39,600
13 $36,000
14 $34,200
15 $32,400
16 $30,600
17 $28,800
18 $27,000
19 $25,380
20 $23,760
21 $22,320
22 $20,880
23 $19,800
24 $18,900
25 $18,000
26 $17,100
27 $16,380
28 $15,660
29 $14,940
30 $14,220
31 $13,500
32 $12,960
33 $12,420
34 $11,880
35 $11,340
36 $10,800
37 $10,260
38 $9,900
39 $9,540
40 $9,180
41 $8,820
42 $8,460
43 $8,100
44 $7,740
45 $7,380
46 $7,020
47 $6,660
48 $6,300
49 $5,940
50 $5,580
51 $5,220
52 $4,860
53 $4,500
54 $4,320
55 $4,140
56 $3,960
57 $3,780
58 $3,600
59 $3,420
60 $3,240
61 $3,060
62 $2,880
63 $2,700
64 $2,520
65 $2,340
66 $2,160
67 $1,980
68 $1,800
69 $1,692
70 $1,584
71 $1,476
72 $1,368
73 $1,260
74 $1,188
75 $1,116
76 $1,044
77 $972
78 $900
79 $828
80 $774
81 $738

