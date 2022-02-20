2022 The Genesis Invitational money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational prize money payout is from the $12 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of The Genesis Invitational prize pool is at $2,160,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,308,000. The Genesis Invitational prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $23,400.

The Genesis Invitational field is headed by Joaquin Niemann, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 The Genesis Invitational from the correct 2022 The Genesis Invitational full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 professionals and ties, and those 75 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 72 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The Genesis Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $2,160,000 2 $1,308,000 3 $828,000 4 $588,000 5 $492,000 6 $435,000 7 $405,000 8 $375,000 9 $351,000 10 $327,000 11 $303,000 12 $279,000 13 $255,000 14 $231,000 15 $219,000 16 $207,000 17 $195,000 18 $183,000 19 $171,000 20 $159,000 21 $147,000 22 $135,000 23 $125,400 24 $115,800 25 $106,200 26 $96,600 27 $93,000 28 $89,400 29 $85,800 30 $82,200 31 $78,600 32 $75,000 33 $71,400 34 $68,400 35 $65,400 36 $62,400 37 $59,400 38 $57,000 39 $54,600 40 $52,200 41 $49,800 42 $47,400 43 $45,000 44 $42,600 45 $40,200 46 $37,800 47 $35,400 48 $33,480 49 $31,800 50 $30,840 51 $30,120 52 $29,400 53 $28,920 54 $28,440 55 $28,200 56 $27,960 57 $27,720 58 $27,480 59 $27,240 60 $27,000 61 $26,760 62 $26,520 63 $26,280 64 $26,040 65 $25,800 66 $25,560 67 $25,320 68 $25,080 69 $24,840 70 $24,600 71 $24,360 72 $24,120 73 $23,880 74 $23,640 75 $23,400