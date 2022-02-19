The 2022 Chubb Classic purse is set for $1.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $240,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Chubb Classic field is headed by Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer.

It's the second event of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 80 players taking on the host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

The Chubb Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 54 players get into the second leg, with the top 36 advancing to the final leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2022 Chubb Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $240,000 2 $140,800 3 $115,200 4 $96,000 5 $76,800 6 $64,000 7 $57,600 8 $51,200 9 $44,800 10 $41,600 11 $38,400 12 $35,200 13 $32,000 14 $30,400 15 $28,800 16 $27,200 17 $25,600 18 $24,000 19 $22,560 20 $21,120 21 $19,840 22 $18,560 23 $17,600 24 $16,800 25 $16,000 26 $15,200 27 $14,560 28 $13,920 29 $13,280 30 $12,640 31 $12,000 32 $11,520 33 $11,040 34 $10,560 35 $10,080 36 $9,600 37 $9,120 38 $8,800 39 $8,480 40 $8,160 41 $7,840 42 $7,520 43 $7,200 44 $6,880 45 $6,560 46 $6,240 47 $5,920 48 $5,600 49 $5,280 50 $4,960 51 $4,640 52 $4,320 53 $4,000 54 $3,840 55 $3,680 56 $3,520 57 $3,360 58 $3,200 59 $3,040 60 $2,880 61 $2,720 62 $2,560 63 $2,400 64 $2,240 65 $2,080 66 $1,920 67 $1,760 68 $1,600 69 $1,504 70 $1,408 71 $1,312 72 $1,216 73 $1,120 74 $1,056 75 $992 76 $928 77 $864 78 $800 79 $736 80 $688