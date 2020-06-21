Joaquin Niemann’s girlfriend Christina Hellema Puga: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Joaquin Niemann is a PGA Tour winner, taking the 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for his first PGA Tour win at just 21 years of age. Now he's in front at Riviera in search of The Genesis Invitational title.

Niemann has been traveling at times with his girlfriend, Christina Hellema Puga, who is doing some great stuff in her life. She is into architecture, art, photography and traveling, and she has an Instagram account dedicated to professional architecture and art interests. She is studying architecture at the Universidad de Desarrollo in Chile.

See pictures of Joaquin Niemann's girlfriend, Christina Hellema Puga.

