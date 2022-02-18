DP World Tour adds pair of Spanish events; cancels two Asian events on 2022 schedule
The 2022 DP World Tour schedule has been revised several times this season already, and now the DP World Tour is adding a pair of events in Spain as it removes a pair of events in Asia.

The ISPS Handa Championship in Spain and the Catalunya Championship will take place in consecutive weeks in April. The ISPS Handa Championship in Spain will be played at Infinitum in Tarragona from April 21-24, while the Catalunya Championship will be contested at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, in Girona, from April 28 – May 1.

Both host clubs have been home to parts of DP World Tour qualifying school.

These new $2 million events will be the middle ingredients in the four-pack of tournaments between the Masters in April and the PGA Championship in May.

The events will take the place of the ISPS Handa-Championship in Japan and the Volvo China Open.

The ISPS Handa Championship will still be played as a Japan Golf Tour-only event, with the maiden co-sanctioned version of the event now set back to 2023.

Already this season, the DP World Tour has postponed the CommercialBank Qatar Masters and canceled the Hero Indian Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

