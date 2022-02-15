Bryson DeChambeau's girlfriend Hunter Nugent: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

02/15/2022 at 6:54 pm
Golf News Net


Bryson DeChambeau's girlfriend Hunter Nugent has reently become involved with the 2020 US Open champion. It's unclear how long the couple have been together, but it was an Instagram story post from DeChambeau sharing Nugent's post of a Valentine's Day bouquet of followers that may have given it away.

Nugent is a senior at UTSA, the University of Texas in San Antonio, and she is active on social media with a sizable Instagram following.

Nugent started her collegiate career at the University of Indianapolis, but she's now set to graduate from UTSA in 2023. She's ranked in the 900s in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

See pictures of Bryson DeChambeau' girlfriend, Hunter Nugent.

