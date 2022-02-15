2022 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans in Los Angeles for the annual The Genesis Invitational.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

The 2022 The Genesis Invitational second round starts at 6:40 a.m. local time -- or 9:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 12:54 p.m. local time -- or 3:54 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 The Genesis Invitational Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The Genesis Invitational second round on TV starting at 4 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 The Genesis Invitational tee times for Round 2

All times are Pacific

No. 1

6:40 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Adam Schenk, Taylor Moore

6:51 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Mito Pereira, Aaron Rai

7:02 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Scott Piercy, Anirban Lahiri

7:13 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Corey Conners, Matt Kuchar

7:24 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Long

7:35 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz

7:46 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Paul Casey

7:57 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers, Will Zalatoris

8:08 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Sepp Straka, Roger Sloan

8:19 a.m. -- David Lipsky, Jaekyeong Lee, Michael Brennan

11:15 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Alex Noren, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:26 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Matthew NeSmith

11:37 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Harry Higgs, Thomas Pieters

11:48 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie

11:59 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

12:10 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

12:21 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas

12:32 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Martin Laird, Bubba Watson

12:43 p.m. -- Harold Varner III, J.J. Spaun, Sahith Theegala

12:54 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder

No. 10

6:40 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Charley Hoffman, Matt Wallace

6:51 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Russell Henley, Hank Lebioda

7:02 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Young, Taylor Pendrith

7:13 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Sebastián Muñoz, Francesco Molinari

7:24 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy

7:35 a.m. -- Max Homa, Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott

7:46 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

7:57 a.m. -- Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli

8:08 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Wyndham Clark, Brandon Hagy

8:19 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre

11:15 a.m. -- Aaron Beverly, Danny Lee, Doug Ghim

11:26 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Henrik Norlander, Vince Whaley

11:37 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Nick Watney, Lee Hodges

11:48 a.m. -- Seamus Power, C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway

11:59 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler

12:10 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, J.T. Poston, Patton Kizzire

12:21 p.m. -- Luke List, Jason Kokrak, Andrew Landry

12:32 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Matt Jones, Kevin Na

12:43 p.m. -- James Hahn, Peter Malnati, Maverick McNealy

12:54 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Chesson Hadley, Doc Redman