Justin Thomas 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Justin Thomas' 2022 schedule kicks off with a return to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, kicking off the year.

Surprisingly, he won't head to the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he once won while shooting 59 and pulling off the Hawaii double in 2017.

We should then see Thomas take off until the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and then he'll play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

He should then jump into the Florida Swing with starts at The Players Championship and The Honda Classic. He should compete in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters, play in the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and the Open Championship. He'll play in the Memorial Tournament.

He should return to the Travelers Championship the week after the US Open in nearby Massachusetts.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and on Team USA for the Presidents Cup

Justin Thomas expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Waste Management Phoenix Open

Genesis Invitational

The Honda Classic

The Players Championship

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The Masters

PGA Championship

Wells Fargo Championship

the Memorial Tournament

US Open

British Open Championship

FedEx Cup playoffs

Presidents Cup

CJ Cup

Zozo Championship

Hero World Challenge