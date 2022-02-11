Justin Thomas 2022 schedule: When will he play next?
Justin Thomas 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

02/11/2022 at 11:38 am
Justin Thomas' 2022 schedule kicks off with a return to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, kicking off the year.

Surprisingly, he won't head to the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he once won while shooting 59 and pulling off the Hawaii double in 2017.

We should then see Thomas take off until the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and then he'll play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

He should then jump into the Florida Swing with starts at The Players Championship and The Honda Classic. He should compete in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters, play in the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and the Open Championship. He'll play in the Memorial Tournament.

He should return to the Travelers Championship the week after the US Open in nearby Massachusetts.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and on Team USA for the Presidents Cup

Justin Thomas expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change

  • Sentry Tournament of Champions
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open
  • Genesis Invitational
  • The Honda Classic
  • The Players Championship
  • WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
  • The Masters
  • PGA Championship
  • Wells Fargo Championship
  • the Memorial Tournament
  • US Open
  • British Open Championship
  • FedEx Cup playoffs
  • Presidents Cup
  • CJ Cup
  • Zozo Championship
  • Hero World Challenge

