Bryson DeChambeau 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Bryson DeChambeau's 2022 schedule begins in Hawaii at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a reward for his win last year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

We'll then see DeChambeau play in the Sony Open in Hawaii, the Farmers Insurance Open and the Saudi International. Then he'll play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

DeChambeau will be in all four major championships, earning a five-year exemption into all four based on his 2020 US Open win.

He should play the Memorial, the Travelers Championship and defend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Then, we should see DeChambeau in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and representing the United States in the 2022 Presidents Cup.

In the fall, we can expect DeChambeau to potentially play in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with a potential stop at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas to end the year.

Bryson DeChambeau expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change

Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Genesis Invitational

The Players Championship

Arnold Palmer Invitational

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The Masters

PGA Championship

the Memorial Tournament

US Open

British Open Championship

Rocket Mortgage Classic

FedEx Cup playoffs

Presidents Cup

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Hero World Challenge