Bryson DeChambeau 2022 schedule: When will he play next?
Uncategorized

Bryson DeChambeau 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

02/11/2022 at 10:39 am
Golf News Net


Bryson DeChambeau's 2022 schedule begins in Hawaii at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a reward for his win last year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

We'll then see DeChambeau play in the Sony Open in Hawaii, the Farmers Insurance Open and the Saudi International. Then he'll play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

During the Florida Swing, Fowler is likely to play in The Players and Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. He should play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

DeChambeau will be in all four major championships, earning a five-year exemption into all four based on his 2020 US Open win.

He should play the Memorial, the Travelers Championship and defend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Then, we should see DeChambeau in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and representing the United States in the 2022 Presidents Cup.

In the fall, we can expect DeChambeau to potentially play in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with a potential stop at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas to end the year.

Bryson DeChambeau expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change

  • Sentry Tournament of Champions
  • The Genesis Invitational
  • The Players Championship
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
  • The Masters
  • PGA Championship
  • the Memorial Tournament
  • US Open
  • British Open Championship
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic
  • FedEx Cup playoffs
  • Presidents Cup
  • Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
  • Hero World Challenge

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship These copper TaylorMade P-790 irons are gorgeous The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament