FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner’s share, prize money payout for 2022 and beyond

The PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse has increased starting with the 2021-2022 season to $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not a standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The top 30 players earn some cash from the prize pool, while other players receive money deferred into their retirement pension.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $60 million bonus pool, based on the final standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout

1. $18,000,000

2. $6,500,000

3. $5,000,000

4. $4,000,000

5. $3,000,000

6. $2,500,000

7. $2,000,000

8. $1,500,000

9. $1,250,000

10. $1,000,000

11. $950,000

12. $900,000

13. $850,000

14. $800,000

15. $760,000

16. $720,000

17. $700,000

18. $680,000

19. $660,000

20. $640,000

21. $620,000

22. $600,000

23. $580,000

24. $565,000

25. $550,000

26. $540,000

27. $530,000

28. $520,000

29. $510,000

30. $500,000

31. $250,000

32. $236,000

33. $228,000

34. $221,000

35. $214,000

36. $211,000

37. $209,000

38. $208,000

39. $207,000

40. $206,000

41. $205,000

42. $204,000

43. $203,000

44. $202,000

45. $201,000

46. $200,000

47. $199,000

48. $198,000

49. $197,000

50. $196,000

51. $195,000

52. $194,000

53. $193,000

54. $192,000

55. $191,000

56. $190,000

57. $189,000

58. $188,000

59. $187,000

60. $186,000

61-65. $185,000 each

66-70. $175,000 each

71-85. $140,000 each

86-100. $130,000 each

101-125. $120,000 each

126-150. $85,000 each