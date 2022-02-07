FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout for 2022 and beyond
02/07/2022 at 11:01 am
The PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse has increased starting with the 2021-2022 season to $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not a standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The top 30 players earn some cash from the prize pool, while other players receive money deferred into their retirement pension.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $60 million bonus pool, based on the final standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

  • 1. $18,000,000
  • 2. $6,500,000
  • 3. $5,000,000
  • 4. $4,000,000
  • 5. $3,000,000
  • 6. $2,500,000
  • 7. $2,000,000
  • 8. $1,500,000
  • 9. $1,250,000
  • 10. $1,000,000
  • 11. $950,000
  • 12. $900,000
  • 13. $850,000
  • 14. $800,000
  • 15. $760,000
  • 16. $720,000
  • 17. $700,000
  • 18. $680,000
  • 19. $660,000
  • 20. $640,000
  • 21. $620,000
  • 22. $600,000
  • 23. $580,000
  • 24. $565,000
  • 25. $550,000
  • 26. $540,000
  • 27. $530,000
  • 28. $520,000
  • 29. $510,000
  • 30. $500,000
  • 31. $250,000
  • 32. $236,000
  • 33. $228,000
  • 34. $221,000
  • 35. $214,000
  • 36. $211,000
  • 37. $209,000
  • 38. $208,000
  • 39. $207,000
  • 40. $206,000
  • 41. $205,000
  • 42. $204,000
  • 43. $203,000
  • 44. $202,000
  • 45. $201,000
  • 46. $200,000
  • 47. $199,000
  • 48. $198,000
  • 49. $197,000
  • 50. $196,000
  • 51. $195,000
  • 52. $194,000
  • 53. $193,000
  • 54. $192,000
  • 55. $191,000
  • 56. $190,000
  • 57. $189,000
  • 58. $188,000
  • 59. $187,000
  • 60. $186,000
  • 61-65. $185,000 each
  • 66-70. $175,000 each
  • 71-85. $140,000 each
  • 86-100. $130,000 each
  • 101-125. $120,000 each
  • 126-150. $85,000 each

