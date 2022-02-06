2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Moore and Adams, who plays off an eight handicap and is President of RKA Investments LLC, shot 10-under 62 in the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links to win on 33-under 254. That was good enough for a one-shot win over Doc Redman and actor Michael Pena.

Mackenzie Hughes and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith finished in solo third place, while professional tournament winner Tom Hoge finished in fourth in the pro-am competition with partner Brent Handler, Chief Executive Officer of travel company Inspirato.

As the professional, Moore won the $10,000 winner's share of the $100,000 purse for the pro-am.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams -33 63 63 66 62 254 $10,000 2 Doc Redman and Michael Pena -32 62 68 63 62 255 $7,500 3 Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith -30 68 62 62 65 257 $7,000 T4 Davis Riley and Matthew Flannery -28 65 63 63 68 259 $5,812 T4 Joel Dahmen and David Capobianco -28 64 64 63 68 259 $5,812 T4 Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen -28 64 68 61 66 259 $5,812 T4 Tom Hoge and Brent Handler -28 63 66 66 64 259 $5,812 T8 David Lipsky and Michael Xie -27 64 61 70 65 260 $4,875 T8 Matt Kuchar and Tom Dundon -27 62 66 65 67 260 $4,875 10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Shantanu Narayen -26 64 68 62 67 261 $4,500 T11 Pat Perez and Michael Lund -25 65 62 68 67 262 $4,125 T11 Jason Day and Robson Grieve -25 64 62 69 67 262 $4,125 T13 Nate Lashley and David Gibbs -24 65 64 66 68 263 $3,500 T13 Matthew Fitzpatrick and Phil Wilmington -24 66 65 65 67 263 $3,500 T13 Matthias Schwab and Todd Wagner -24 67 62 65 69 263 $3,500 T16 Seth Reeves and Kira Dixon -23 68 64 64 68 264 $2,625 T16 Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros -23 65 65 65 69 264 $2,625 T16 Dylan Frittelli and Ryan Smith -23 66 65 64 69 264 $2,625 T16 Beau Hossler and Lukas Nelson -23 68 63 64 69 264 $2,625 T20 Hayden Buckley and Mike Smith -22 69 61 65 70 265 $1,875 T20 Seamus Power and Dermot Desmond -22 63 61 71 70 265 $1,875 T22 Patrick Cantlay and David Solomon -21 65 67 64 70 266 $1,450 T22 Brian Gay and Alfonso Ribeiro -21 68 61 66 71 266 $1,450 24 Satoshi Kodaira and Scott Law -19 66 65 65 72 268 $1,150 25 Scott Gutschewski and Phillip McCrorie -17 66 64 64 76 270 $950