2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Moore and Adams, who plays off an eight handicap and is President of RKA Investments LLC, shot 10-under 62 in the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links to win on 33-under 254. That was good enough for a one-shot win over Doc Redman and actor Michael Pena.
Mackenzie Hughes and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith finished in solo third place, while professional tournament winner Tom Hoge finished in fourth in the pro-am competition with partner Brent Handler, Chief Executive Officer of travel company Inspirato.
As the professional, Moore won the $10,000 winner's share of the $100,000 purse for the pro-am.
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams
|-33
|63
|63
|66
|62
|254
|$10,000
|2
|Doc Redman and Michael Pena
|-32
|62
|68
|63
|62
|255
|$7,500
|3
|Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith
|-30
|68
|62
|62
|65
|257
|$7,000
|T4
|Davis Riley and Matthew Flannery
|-28
|65
|63
|63
|68
|259
|$5,812
|T4
|Joel Dahmen and David Capobianco
|-28
|64
|64
|63
|68
|259
|$5,812
|T4
|Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen
|-28
|64
|68
|61
|66
|259
|$5,812
|T4
|Tom Hoge and Brent Handler
|-28
|63
|66
|66
|64
|259
|$5,812
|T8
|David Lipsky and Michael Xie
|-27
|64
|61
|70
|65
|260
|$4,875
|T8
|Matt Kuchar and Tom Dundon
|-27
|62
|66
|65
|67
|260
|$4,875
|10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Shantanu Narayen
|-26
|64
|68
|62
|67
|261
|$4,500
|T11
|Pat Perez and Michael Lund
|-25
|65
|62
|68
|67
|262
|$4,125
|T11
|Jason Day and Robson Grieve
|-25
|64
|62
|69
|67
|262
|$4,125
|T13
|Nate Lashley and David Gibbs
|-24
|65
|64
|66
|68
|263
|$3,500
|T13
|Matthew Fitzpatrick and Phil Wilmington
|-24
|66
|65
|65
|67
|263
|$3,500
|T13
|Matthias Schwab and Todd Wagner
|-24
|67
|62
|65
|69
|263
|$3,500
|T16
|Seth Reeves and Kira Dixon
|-23
|68
|64
|64
|68
|264
|$2,625
|T16
|Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros
|-23
|65
|65
|65
|69
|264
|$2,625
|T16
|Dylan Frittelli and Ryan Smith
|-23
|66
|65
|64
|69
|264
|$2,625
|T16
|Beau Hossler and Lukas Nelson
|-23
|68
|63
|64
|69
|264
|$2,625
|T20
|Hayden Buckley and Mike Smith
|-22
|69
|61
|65
|70
|265
|$1,875
|T20
|Seamus Power and Dermot Desmond
|-22
|63
|61
|71
|70
|265
|$1,875
|T22
|Patrick Cantlay and David Solomon
|-21
|65
|67
|64
|70
|266
|$1,450
|T22
|Brian Gay and Alfonso Ribeiro
|-21
|68
|61
|66
|71
|266
|$1,450
|24
|Satoshi Kodaira and Scott Law
|-19
|66
|65
|65
|72
|268
|$1,150
|25
|Scott Gutschewski and Phillip McCrorie
|-17
|66
|64
|64
|76
|270
|$950