2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/06/2022 at 7:28 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Moore and Adams, who plays off an eight handicap and is President of RKA Investments LLC, shot 10-under 62 in the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links to win on 33-under 254. That was good enough for a one-shot win over Doc Redman and actor Michael Pena.

Mackenzie Hughes and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith finished in solo third place, while professional tournament winner Tom Hoge finished in fourth in the pro-am competition with partner Brent Handler, Chief Executive Officer of travel company Inspirato.

As the professional, Moore won the $10,000 winner's share of the $100,000 purse for the pro-am.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams -33 63 63 66 62 254 $10,000
2 Doc Redman and Michael Pena -32 62 68 63 62 255 $7,500
3 Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith -30 68 62 62 65 257 $7,000
T4 Davis Riley and Matthew Flannery -28 65 63 63 68 259 $5,812
T4 Joel Dahmen and David Capobianco -28 64 64 63 68 259 $5,812
T4 Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen -28 64 68 61 66 259 $5,812
T4 Tom Hoge and Brent Handler -28 63 66 66 64 259 $5,812
T8 David Lipsky and Michael Xie -27 64 61 70 65 260 $4,875
T8 Matt Kuchar and Tom Dundon -27 62 66 65 67 260 $4,875
10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Shantanu Narayen -26 64 68 62 67 261 $4,500
T11 Pat Perez and Michael Lund -25 65 62 68 67 262 $4,125
T11 Jason Day and Robson Grieve -25 64 62 69 67 262 $4,125
T13 Nate Lashley and David Gibbs -24 65 64 66 68 263 $3,500
T13 Matthew Fitzpatrick and Phil Wilmington -24 66 65 65 67 263 $3,500
T13 Matthias Schwab and Todd Wagner -24 67 62 65 69 263 $3,500
T16 Seth Reeves and Kira Dixon -23 68 64 64 68 264 $2,625
T16 Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros -23 65 65 65 69 264 $2,625
T16 Dylan Frittelli and Ryan Smith -23 66 65 64 69 264 $2,625
T16 Beau Hossler and Lukas Nelson -23 68 63 64 69 264 $2,625
T20 Hayden Buckley and Mike Smith -22 69 61 65 70 265 $1,875
T20 Seamus Power and Dermot Desmond -22 63 61 71 70 265 $1,875
T22 Patrick Cantlay and David Solomon -21 65 67 64 70 266 $1,450
T22 Brian Gay and Alfonso Ribeiro -21 68 61 66 71 266 $1,450
24 Satoshi Kodaira and Scott Law -19 66 65 65 72 268 $1,150
25 Scott Gutschewski and Phillip McCrorie -17 66 64 64 76 270 $950

