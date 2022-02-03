Epson takes over as LPGA developmental tour title sponsor

The Road to the LPGA Tour is now known as the Epson Tour.

Epson America, Inc., has signed a five-year agreement to become the title sponsor of the LPGA's qualifying tour, which enter its 42nd season of competition in 2022.

The newly named Epson Tour will continue to award LPGA Tour membership to the top 10 players on the Race for the Card money list at the end of each season.

“We are delighted to welcome Epson to the LPGA Tour family. This ground-breaking partnership will provide expanded opportunities for the future stars of the game from around the globe to test their talent and take one step closer to realizing their dreams,” said LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

“We are grateful that Epson shares our commitment to supporting young female athletes as they grow and develop and to playing an active role in the growth and equity in women’s sports.”

As part of the agreement, Epson will back higher purses across the schedule and offer stipends to Epson Tour players graduating to the LPGA Tour. Epson is providing funds to lower initial entry fees by 10 percent, amounting to as much as $1,000 per individual over the course of the season.

The Epson Tour DEI Partnership is a challenge to bring in at least four other companies to further lower entry fees per tournament from $500 to $250. Participating organizations will receive Pro-Am teams and signage at every Epson Tour tournament.