2022 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, Fla.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.
Danielle Kang is 9-to-1, while Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson are on 11-to-1.
Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso is on 16-to-1.
2022 LPGA Drive On Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the LPGA Drive On Championship in the third tournament of the LPGA season, with $1.5 million on offer. The Drive On series has been great for the LPGA these last two years in providing a third event in a season-opening Florida Swing. We don't know this golf course, and typically that kind of thing opens doors for lesser players.
2022 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Nelly Korda
|650
|Danielle Kang
|900
|Brooke Henderson
|1100
|Lexi Thompson
|1100
|Celine Boutier
|1600
|Yuka Saso
|1600
|Patty Tavatanakit
|2000
|Jessica Korda
|2200
|Charley Hull
|2500
|Inbee Park
|2500
|Nasa Hataoka
|2500
|Atthaya Thitikul
|2800
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|2800
|Ayaka Furue
|3300
|Gaby Lopez
|3300
|Jeong Eun Lee6
|3300
|Carlota Ciganda
|4000
|Georgia Hall
|4000
|In Gee Chun
|4000
|Leona Maguire
|4000
|Ally Ewing
|5000
|Xiyu Lin
|5000
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|6600
|Hye-Jin Choi
|6600
|Megan Khang
|6600
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|6600
|Na Rin An
|6600
|A Lim Kim
|8000
|Anna Nordqvist
|8000
|Jennifer Kupcho
|8000
|Madelene Sagstrom
|8000
|Amy Yang
|10000
|Mina Harigae
|10000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|10000
|Stacy Lewis
|10000
|Esther Henseleit
|12500
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|12500
|Maria Fassi
|12500
|Marina Alex
|12500
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|12500
|Nanna Koertz Madsen
|12500
|Su Oh
|12500