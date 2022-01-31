2022 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Danielle Kang is 9-to-1, while Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson are on 11-to-1.

Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso is on 16-to-1.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the LPGA Drive On Championship in the third tournament of the LPGA season, with $1.5 million on offer. The Drive On series has been great for the LPGA these last two years in providing a third event in a season-opening Florida Swing. We don't know this golf course, and typically that kind of thing opens doors for lesser players.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Nelly Korda 650 Danielle Kang 900 Brooke Henderson 1100 Lexi Thompson 1100 Celine Boutier 1600 Yuka Saso 1600 Patty Tavatanakit 2000 Jessica Korda 2200 Charley Hull 2500 Inbee Park 2500 Nasa Hataoka 2500 Atthaya Thitikul 2800 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 2800 Ayaka Furue 3300 Gaby Lopez 3300 Jeong Eun Lee6 3300 Carlota Ciganda 4000 Georgia Hall 4000 In Gee Chun 4000 Leona Maguire 4000 Ally Ewing 5000 Xiyu Lin 5000 Ariya Jutanugarn 6600 Hye-Jin Choi 6600 Megan Khang 6600 Moriya Jutanugarn 6600 Na Rin An 6600 A Lim Kim 8000 Anna Nordqvist 8000 Jennifer Kupcho 8000 Madelene Sagstrom 8000 Amy Yang 10000 Mina Harigae 10000 Pajaree Anannarukarn 10000 Stacy Lewis 10000 Esther Henseleit 12500 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 12500 Maria Fassi 12500 Marina Alex 12500 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 12500 Nanna Koertz Madsen 12500 Su Oh 12500