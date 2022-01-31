2022 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
01/31/2022 at 9:38 am
The 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club in Ft. Myers, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Danielle Kang is 9-to-1, while Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson are on 11-to-1.

Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso is on 16-to-1.

This week, we have the LPGA Drive On Championship in the third tournament of the LPGA season, with $1.5 million on offer. The Drive On series has been great for the LPGA these last two years in providing a third event in a season-opening Florida Swing. We don't know this golf course, and typically that kind of thing opens doors for lesser players.

2022 LPGA Drive On Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nelly Korda 650
Danielle Kang 900
Brooke Henderson 1100
Lexi Thompson 1100
Celine Boutier 1600
Yuka Saso 1600
Patty Tavatanakit 2000
Jessica Korda 2200
Charley Hull 2500
Inbee Park 2500
Nasa Hataoka 2500
Atthaya Thitikul 2800
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 2800
Ayaka Furue 3300
Gaby Lopez 3300
Jeong Eun Lee6 3300
Carlota Ciganda 4000
Georgia Hall 4000
In Gee Chun 4000
Leona Maguire 4000
Ally Ewing 5000
Xiyu Lin 5000
Ariya Jutanugarn 6600
Hye-Jin Choi 6600
Megan Khang 6600
Moriya Jutanugarn 6600
Na Rin An 6600
A Lim Kim 8000
Anna Nordqvist 8000
Jennifer Kupcho 8000
Madelene Sagstrom 8000
Amy Yang 10000
Mina Harigae 10000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 10000
Stacy Lewis 10000
Esther Henseleit 12500
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 12500
Maria Fassi 12500
Marina Alex 12500
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 12500
Nanna Koertz Madsen 12500
Su Oh 12500

