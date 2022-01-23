2022 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Korn Ferry Tour

2022 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/23/2022 at 11:04 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic purse is set for $750,000, with the winner's share coming in at $135,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic field is headed by the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Tom Lewis and more.

The event is played this year at The Abaco Club in Great Abaco, Bahamas.

This event runs from Sunday through Wednesday.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the second event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

During the Korn Ferry Tour events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 500 points.

The top 25 players at the end of the combined 2022 regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The top 25 players in points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events alone also earn PGA Tour cards for the next season.

The winner of the The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic will also earn 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2022 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2022 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $135,000
2 $67,500
3 $45,000
4 $33,750
5 $28,500
6 $25,875
7 $24,000
8 $22,125
9 $20,625
10 $19,125
11 $17,738
12 $16,500
13 $15,375
14 $14,250
15 $13,500
16 $12,750
17 $12,000
18 $11,250
19 $10,500
20 $9,750
21 $9,113
22 $8,513
23 $7,913
24 $7,313
25 $6,750
26 $6,398
27 $6,075
28 $5,775
29 $5,550
30 $5,325
31 $5,138
32 $4,988
33 $4,838
34 $4,688
35 $4,538
36 $4,388
37 $4,238
38 $4,088
39 $3,938
40 $3,863
41 $3,788
42 $3,713
43 $3,638
44 $3,563
45 $3,488
46 $3,413
47 $3,375
48 $3,338
49 $3,300
50 $3,263
51 $3,225
52 $3,195
53 $3,180
54 $3,165
55 $3,150
56 $3,135
57 $3,120
58 $3,105
59 $3,090
60 $3,075
61 $3,060
62 $3,045
63 $3,030
64 $3,015
65 $3,000

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list