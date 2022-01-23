2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse is set for $8 million, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship prize pool is at $1,333,330, with the second-place finisher taking home $888,880.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week after two rounds of play at 3-over 147 or better.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 1,335 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Additionally, there are 46 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.

2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,333,330 2 $888,880 3 $500,800 4 $400,000 5 $339,200 6 $280,000 7 $240,000 8 $200,000 9 $179,200 10 $160,000 11 $147,200 12 $137,600 13 $128,800 14 $122,400 15 $117,600 16 $112,800 17 $108,000 18 $103,200 19 $99,200 20 $96,000 21 $92,800 22 $90,400 23 $88,000 24 $85,600 25 $83,200 26 $80,800 27 $78,400 28 $76,000 29 $73,600 30 $71,200 31 $68,800 32 $66,400 33 $64,000 34 $61,600 35 $60,000 36 $58,400 37 $56,800 38 $55,200 39 $53,600 40 $52,000 41 $50,400 42 $48,800 43 $47,200 44 $45,600 45 $44,000 46 $42,400 47 $40,800 48 $39,200 49 $37,600 50 $36,000 51 $34,400 52 $32,800 53 $31,200 54 $29,600 55 $28,000 56 $26,400 57 $24,800 58 $24,000 59 $23,200 60 $22,400 61 $21,600 62 $20,800 63 $20,000 64 $19,200 65 $18,400