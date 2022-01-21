Patrick Cantlay extends PGA Tour record streak of consecutive rounds in the 60s at The American Express

Patrick Cantlay shot his 20th consecutive round in the 60s on the PGA Tour on Thursday in the first round of the 2022 The American Express, extending his Tour record for that mark of consistency.

Cantlay shot 10-under 62 to take a share of the first-round lead with Lee Hodges, with both players taking on La Quinta Country Club, one of three courses in the tournament rotation for the first three rounds of the event.

Cantlay started his streak in the 60s in the second round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, running through the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The reigning FedEx Cup champion has supplanted Viktor Hovland, who previously set the mark in 2019.

Hovland shot 19 consecutive rounds in the 60s from the final round of the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic through the second round of the 2019 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

Before Hovland, Bob Estes previously held the record of 17 consecutive rounds for 18 years. The PGA Tour first started keeping track of this record in 1983.

Cantlay will play on PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course in the second round and is hopeful to go into the 60s again.

"Nicklaus Tournament is another easy golf course. It's usually the easiest, easier between Stadium and Nicklaus, but last year the greens were so firm that Nicklaus I think played a little tougher," he said Thursday.

"So we'll see how firm the greens are and that will really decide how low we can go out there."