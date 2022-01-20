Join Golf News Net to play golf during three amazing 2022 trips!

We are happy to announce our 2022 slate of golf trips, and consider this your invitation to play golf with us at any or all of three tremendous destinations.

Our 2022 slate includes three events:

Late April -- French Lick Resort, French Lick, Ind.

May 15-17 -- Ballyhack Golf Club, Roanoke, Va.

June 5-7 -- Dormie Club, Pinehurst, N.C.

(Details are forthcoming for the French Lick event. And we may or may not be working on a special fourth event.)

For our trips to Ballyhack and Dormie Club, we're inviting you to play maximum golf with us on site at these two great Dormie Network clubs.

Ballyhack, located in Roanoke, Va., is a stunning Lester George design that will blow your mind with its beauty, architecture and accommodations in a bucolic setting.

Dormie Club in Pinehurst, N.C., is the flagship club of the network, and the Coore and Crenshaw design is a great challenge with wide playing corridors that invite a player to take on as much risk as they can stomach.

On both trips, we'll have two full days of golf with reserved morning and afternoon tee times. If there's enough daylight after all the scheduled play, we can go out for another Emergency 9.

For both events, we'll also be staying on property for two nights in Dormie Network's on-site cabins. Each participant will have their own bedroom in one of the four-bedroom cabins we have reserved for the event. The cabins have a common area for dining, relaxing and watching TV, as well as outdoor space for a campfire in a fire pit, cornhole and whatever else you do outdoors that's not playing golf.

Each night, we'll also have a group dinner on property.

The cost for each trip is $1,050. It includes all the golf we can fit in for two days, two nights' accommodations on property, a group dinner each night and a swag bag. I'm pricing this at cost as a Dormie Network member.

Ballyhack itinerary

Sunday, May 15:

10 a.m. -- Arrivals and check-in

Before golf -- Early lunch at your leisure

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. -- Tee off

After golf -- Play Goat Trak par-3 course

Nighttime -- Casual dinner in the clubhouse

Monday, May 16:

9-10 a.m. -- Tee off

After golf -- Lunch at your leisure

2-3 p.m. -- Afternoon round

Nighttime -- Casual dinner in the clubhouse

Tuesday, May 17:

Departures

Dormie Club itinerary

Sunday, June 5:

Arrivals and check-in

Morning round

After golf -- Lunch at your leisure

Afternoon round

Nighttime -- Casual dinner in the clubhouse

Monday, June 6:

Morning round

After golf -- Lunch at your leisure

Afternoon round

Nighttime -- Casual dinner in the clubhouse

Tuesday, June 7:

Departures

What's included

2 nights' accommodations at respective property

As much golf as we can fit in

Dinner each night

Forecaddie (required for the first round of each day)

What's not included

Food and drinks outside of dinner

Forecaddie tips

Any money you spend on-property outside of what's included

How to reserve your spot

The package price is $1,050. You can reserve your spot by paying either a 50 percent deposit ($525) or in full. You can pay several ways:

Cancellation policy

Packages must be paid in full at least 30 days before the trip's start or you will relinquish your spot.

Packages cancelled at least 30 days before the start of each trip will receive a refund.

Packages cancelled between 15-29 days before the start of each trip will receive a refund minus $250.

Packages cannot be cancelled inside of 15 days before the trip but can be transferred to someone else.