2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

01/20/2022 at 10:00 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Akshay Bhatia, who earned the big win with a victory at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Bhatia delivered a final-round, 7-under 65 to beat Paul Haley by two shots on 14-under 274 in the season-opening event of the PGA Tour's developmental circuit. Bhatia, who is 19 years old, birdied the final hole to secure the victory.

Michael Gellerman, Carl Yuan and Corey Shaun all finished in a tie for third place, four shots behind Bhatia.

Bhatia won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic recap notes

Bhatia earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 146 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season continues with the The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in the Bahamas.

2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Akshay Bhatia -14 69 72 68 65 274 $135,000
2 Paul Haley II -12 74 67 67 68 276 $67,500
T3 Michael Gellerman -10 75 69 68 66 278 $35,750
T3 Carl Yuan -10 71 70 66 71 278 $35,750
T3 Corey Shaun -10 70 72 64 72 278 $35,750
T6 A.J. Crouch -9 73 70 71 65 279 $24,938
T6 Marcelo Rozo -9 73 67 69 70 279 $24,938
T8 Ben Griffin -8 72 74 67 67 280 $20,625
T8 Scott Brown -8 73 68 68 71 280 $20,625
T8 Clay Feagler -8 69 70 68 73 280 $20,625
T11 Dan McCarthy -7 75 71 69 66 281 $15,966
T11 Ryan McCormick -7 73 72 70 66 281 $15,966
T11 Joey Garber -7 70 71 71 69 281 $15,966
T11 Chris Baker -7 70 67 72 72 281 $15,966
T15 Ben Taylor -6 73 73 66 70 282 $12,750
T15 MJ Daffue -6 74 69 69 70 282 $12,750
T15 Grant Hirschman -6 73 67 70 72 282 $12,750
18 Matt McCarty -5 71 71 68 73 283 $11,250
T19 Seonghyeon Kim -4 75 71 70 68 284 $8,036
T19 Harrison Endycott -4 72 70 72 70 284 $8,036
T19 Brandon Crick -4 70 72 72 70 284 $8,036
T19 J.J. Grey -4 75 67 72 70 284 $8,036
T19 T.J. Vogel -4 72 72 70 70 284 $8,036
T19 Charlie Saxon -4 71 69 73 71 284 $8,036
T19 Tano Goya -4 70 70 72 72 284 $8,036
T19 Harry Hall -4 68 69 72 75 284 $8,036
T19 Kyle Reifers -4 72 68 69 75 284 $8,036
T28 Zecheng Dou -3 70 74 75 66 285 $5,355
T28 Will Gordon -3 76 70 67 72 285 $5,355
T28 Erik Barnes -3 72 72 69 72 285 $5,355
T28 Evan Harmeling -3 68 72 71 74 285 $5,355
T28 Tom Lewis -3 70 71 70 74 285 $5,355
T33 Trevor Werbylo -2 72 73 72 69 286 $4,538
T33 Nicolas Echavarria -2 74 72 70 70 286 $4,538
T33 John VanDerLaan -2 74 69 72 71 286 $4,538
T33 Brandon Harkins -2 73 71 70 72 286 $4,538
T33 Brandon Matthews -2 72 72 69 73 286 $4,538
T38 Nick Voke -1 76 70 69 72 287 $3,878
T38 Fabián Gómez -1 69 70 75 73 287 $3,878
T38 MJ Maguire -1 70 73 72 72 287 $3,878
T38 Alex Chiarella -1 73 72 68 74 287 $3,878
T38 Roberto Díaz -1 70 73 70 74 287 $3,878
T43 Erik Compton E 73 72 73 70 288 $3,600
T43 Kyle Wilshire E 72 71 71 74 288 $3,600
T45 Kristoffer Ventura 1 70 74 75 70 289 $3,363
T45 Trevor Cone 1 73 72 73 71 289 $3,363
T45 John Augenstein 1 73 72 71 73 289 $3,363
T45 Patrick Newcomb 1 73 72 71 73 289 $3,363
T45 Brett White 1 72 69 74 74 289 $3,363
T45 Dawson Armstrong 1 72 72 70 75 289 $3,363
T51 Rob Oppenheim 2 73 68 75 74 290 $3,191
T51 Xinjun Zhang 2 68 70 77 75 290 $3,191
T51 Aaron Baddeley 2 71 70 74 75 290 $3,191
T51 Eric Cole 2 77 68 67 78 290 $3,191
T55 Theo Humphrey 3 75 70 76 70 291 $3,128
T55 David Kocher 3 73 71 74 73 291 $3,128
T55 John Chin 3 73 71 74 73 291 $3,128
T55 Justin Suh 3 74 71 68 78 291 $3,128
T59 Tyson Alexander 4 74 72 76 70 292 $3,083
T59 Mac Meissner 4 75 71 71 75 292 $3,083
61 Ollie Schniederjans 5 74 71 73 75 293 $3,060
62 Alexandre Rocha 6 74 72 77 71 294 $3,045
T63 Brad Brunner 7 75 71 74 75 295 $3,023
T63 Rafael Campos 7 76 69 72 78 295 $3,023
65 Mark Blakefield 8 71 75 76 74 296 $3,000
66 Ryan Blaum 9 75 68 75 79 297 $2,985
67 Tom Lovelady 11 76 70 79 74 299 $2,970

