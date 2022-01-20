2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Akshay Bhatia, who earned the big win with a victory at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Bhatia delivered a final-round, 7-under 65 to beat Paul Haley by two shots on 14-under 274 in the season-opening event of the PGA Tour's developmental circuit. Bhatia, who is 19 years old, birdied the final hole to secure the victory.

Michael Gellerman, Carl Yuan and Corey Shaun all finished in a tie for third place, four shots behind Bhatia.

Bhatia won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic recap notes

Bhatia earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 146 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season continues with the The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in the Bahamas.

2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT 1 Akshay Bhatia -14 69 72 68 65 274 $135,000 2 Paul Haley II -12 74 67 67 68 276 $67,500 T3 Michael Gellerman -10 75 69 68 66 278 $35,750 T3 Carl Yuan -10 71 70 66 71 278 $35,750 T3 Corey Shaun -10 70 72 64 72 278 $35,750 T6 A.J. Crouch -9 73 70 71 65 279 $24,938 T6 Marcelo Rozo -9 73 67 69 70 279 $24,938 T8 Ben Griffin -8 72 74 67 67 280 $20,625 T8 Scott Brown -8 73 68 68 71 280 $20,625 T8 Clay Feagler -8 69 70 68 73 280 $20,625 T11 Dan McCarthy -7 75 71 69 66 281 $15,966 T11 Ryan McCormick -7 73 72 70 66 281 $15,966 T11 Joey Garber -7 70 71 71 69 281 $15,966 T11 Chris Baker -7 70 67 72 72 281 $15,966 T15 Ben Taylor -6 73 73 66 70 282 $12,750 T15 MJ Daffue -6 74 69 69 70 282 $12,750 T15 Grant Hirschman -6 73 67 70 72 282 $12,750 18 Matt McCarty -5 71 71 68 73 283 $11,250 T19 Seonghyeon Kim -4 75 71 70 68 284 $8,036 T19 Harrison Endycott -4 72 70 72 70 284 $8,036 T19 Brandon Crick -4 70 72 72 70 284 $8,036 T19 J.J. Grey -4 75 67 72 70 284 $8,036 T19 T.J. Vogel -4 72 72 70 70 284 $8,036 T19 Charlie Saxon -4 71 69 73 71 284 $8,036 T19 Tano Goya -4 70 70 72 72 284 $8,036 T19 Harry Hall -4 68 69 72 75 284 $8,036 T19 Kyle Reifers -4 72 68 69 75 284 $8,036 T28 Zecheng Dou -3 70 74 75 66 285 $5,355 T28 Will Gordon -3 76 70 67 72 285 $5,355 T28 Erik Barnes -3 72 72 69 72 285 $5,355 T28 Evan Harmeling -3 68 72 71 74 285 $5,355 T28 Tom Lewis -3 70 71 70 74 285 $5,355 T33 Trevor Werbylo -2 72 73 72 69 286 $4,538 T33 Nicolas Echavarria -2 74 72 70 70 286 $4,538 T33 John VanDerLaan -2 74 69 72 71 286 $4,538 T33 Brandon Harkins -2 73 71 70 72 286 $4,538 T33 Brandon Matthews -2 72 72 69 73 286 $4,538 T38 Nick Voke -1 76 70 69 72 287 $3,878 T38 Fabián Gómez -1 69 70 75 73 287 $3,878 T38 MJ Maguire -1 70 73 72 72 287 $3,878 T38 Alex Chiarella -1 73 72 68 74 287 $3,878 T38 Roberto Díaz -1 70 73 70 74 287 $3,878 T43 Erik Compton E 73 72 73 70 288 $3,600 T43 Kyle Wilshire E 72 71 71 74 288 $3,600 T45 Kristoffer Ventura 1 70 74 75 70 289 $3,363 T45 Trevor Cone 1 73 72 73 71 289 $3,363 T45 John Augenstein 1 73 72 71 73 289 $3,363 T45 Patrick Newcomb 1 73 72 71 73 289 $3,363 T45 Brett White 1 72 69 74 74 289 $3,363 T45 Dawson Armstrong 1 72 72 70 75 289 $3,363 T51 Rob Oppenheim 2 73 68 75 74 290 $3,191 T51 Xinjun Zhang 2 68 70 77 75 290 $3,191 T51 Aaron Baddeley 2 71 70 74 75 290 $3,191 T51 Eric Cole 2 77 68 67 78 290 $3,191 T55 Theo Humphrey 3 75 70 76 70 291 $3,128 T55 David Kocher 3 73 71 74 73 291 $3,128 T55 John Chin 3 73 71 74 73 291 $3,128 T55 Justin Suh 3 74 71 68 78 291 $3,128 T59 Tyson Alexander 4 74 72 76 70 292 $3,083 T59 Mac Meissner 4 75 71 71 75 292 $3,083 61 Ollie Schniederjans 5 74 71 73 75 293 $3,060 62 Alexandre Rocha 6 74 72 77 71 294 $3,045 T63 Brad Brunner 7 75 71 74 75 295 $3,023 T63 Rafael Campos 7 76 69 72 78 295 $3,023 65 Mark Blakefield 8 71 75 76 74 296 $3,000 66 Ryan Blaum 9 75 68 75 79 297 $2,985 67 Tom Lovelady 11 76 70 79 74 299 $2,970