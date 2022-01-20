2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Akshay Bhatia, who earned the big win with a victory at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club in Great Exuma, Bahamas.
Bhatia delivered a final-round, 7-under 65 to beat Paul Haley by two shots on 14-under 274 in the season-opening event of the PGA Tour's developmental circuit. Bhatia, who is 19 years old, birdied the final hole to secure the victory.
Michael Gellerman, Carl Yuan and Corey Shaun all finished in a tie for third place, four shots behind Bhatia.
Bhatia won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic recap notes
Bhatia earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.
This week the cut was made at 2-over 146 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season continues with the The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in the Bahamas.
2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Akshay Bhatia
|-14
|69
|72
|68
|65
|274
|$135,000
|2
|Paul Haley II
|-12
|74
|67
|67
|68
|276
|$67,500
|T3
|Michael Gellerman
|-10
|75
|69
|68
|66
|278
|$35,750
|T3
|Carl Yuan
|-10
|71
|70
|66
|71
|278
|$35,750
|T3
|Corey Shaun
|-10
|70
|72
|64
|72
|278
|$35,750
|T6
|A.J. Crouch
|-9
|73
|70
|71
|65
|279
|$24,938
|T6
|Marcelo Rozo
|-9
|73
|67
|69
|70
|279
|$24,938
|T8
|Ben Griffin
|-8
|72
|74
|67
|67
|280
|$20,625
|T8
|Scott Brown
|-8
|73
|68
|68
|71
|280
|$20,625
|T8
|Clay Feagler
|-8
|69
|70
|68
|73
|280
|$20,625
|T11
|Dan McCarthy
|-7
|75
|71
|69
|66
|281
|$15,966
|T11
|Ryan McCormick
|-7
|73
|72
|70
|66
|281
|$15,966
|T11
|Joey Garber
|-7
|70
|71
|71
|69
|281
|$15,966
|T11
|Chris Baker
|-7
|70
|67
|72
|72
|281
|$15,966
|T15
|Ben Taylor
|-6
|73
|73
|66
|70
|282
|$12,750
|T15
|MJ Daffue
|-6
|74
|69
|69
|70
|282
|$12,750
|T15
|Grant Hirschman
|-6
|73
|67
|70
|72
|282
|$12,750
|18
|Matt McCarty
|-5
|71
|71
|68
|73
|283
|$11,250
|T19
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-4
|75
|71
|70
|68
|284
|$8,036
|T19
|Harrison Endycott
|-4
|72
|70
|72
|70
|284
|$8,036
|T19
|Brandon Crick
|-4
|70
|72
|72
|70
|284
|$8,036
|T19
|J.J. Grey
|-4
|75
|67
|72
|70
|284
|$8,036
|T19
|T.J. Vogel
|-4
|72
|72
|70
|70
|284
|$8,036
|T19
|Charlie Saxon
|-4
|71
|69
|73
|71
|284
|$8,036
|T19
|Tano Goya
|-4
|70
|70
|72
|72
|284
|$8,036
|T19
|Harry Hall
|-4
|68
|69
|72
|75
|284
|$8,036
|T19
|Kyle Reifers
|-4
|72
|68
|69
|75
|284
|$8,036
|T28
|Zecheng Dou
|-3
|70
|74
|75
|66
|285
|$5,355
|T28
|Will Gordon
|-3
|76
|70
|67
|72
|285
|$5,355
|T28
|Erik Barnes
|-3
|72
|72
|69
|72
|285
|$5,355
|T28
|Evan Harmeling
|-3
|68
|72
|71
|74
|285
|$5,355
|T28
|Tom Lewis
|-3
|70
|71
|70
|74
|285
|$5,355
|T33
|Trevor Werbylo
|-2
|72
|73
|72
|69
|286
|$4,538
|T33
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-2
|74
|72
|70
|70
|286
|$4,538
|T33
|John VanDerLaan
|-2
|74
|69
|72
|71
|286
|$4,538
|T33
|Brandon Harkins
|-2
|73
|71
|70
|72
|286
|$4,538
|T33
|Brandon Matthews
|-2
|72
|72
|69
|73
|286
|$4,538
|T38
|Nick Voke
|-1
|76
|70
|69
|72
|287
|$3,878
|T38
|Fabián Gómez
|-1
|69
|70
|75
|73
|287
|$3,878
|T38
|MJ Maguire
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|72
|287
|$3,878
|T38
|Alex Chiarella
|-1
|73
|72
|68
|74
|287
|$3,878
|T38
|Roberto Díaz
|-1
|70
|73
|70
|74
|287
|$3,878
|T43
|Erik Compton
|E
|73
|72
|73
|70
|288
|$3,600
|T43
|Kyle Wilshire
|E
|72
|71
|71
|74
|288
|$3,600
|T45
|Kristoffer Ventura
|1
|70
|74
|75
|70
|289
|$3,363
|T45
|Trevor Cone
|1
|73
|72
|73
|71
|289
|$3,363
|T45
|John Augenstein
|1
|73
|72
|71
|73
|289
|$3,363
|T45
|Patrick Newcomb
|1
|73
|72
|71
|73
|289
|$3,363
|T45
|Brett White
|1
|72
|69
|74
|74
|289
|$3,363
|T45
|Dawson Armstrong
|1
|72
|72
|70
|75
|289
|$3,363
|T51
|Rob Oppenheim
|2
|73
|68
|75
|74
|290
|$3,191
|T51
|Xinjun Zhang
|2
|68
|70
|77
|75
|290
|$3,191
|T51
|Aaron Baddeley
|2
|71
|70
|74
|75
|290
|$3,191
|T51
|Eric Cole
|2
|77
|68
|67
|78
|290
|$3,191
|T55
|Theo Humphrey
|3
|75
|70
|76
|70
|291
|$3,128
|T55
|David Kocher
|3
|73
|71
|74
|73
|291
|$3,128
|T55
|John Chin
|3
|73
|71
|74
|73
|291
|$3,128
|T55
|Justin Suh
|3
|74
|71
|68
|78
|291
|$3,128
|T59
|Tyson Alexander
|4
|74
|72
|76
|70
|292
|$3,083
|T59
|Mac Meissner
|4
|75
|71
|71
|75
|292
|$3,083
|61
|Ollie Schniederjans
|5
|74
|71
|73
|75
|293
|$3,060
|62
|Alexandre Rocha
|6
|74
|72
|77
|71
|294
|$3,045
|T63
|Brad Brunner
|7
|75
|71
|74
|75
|295
|$3,023
|T63
|Rafael Campos
|7
|76
|69
|72
|78
|295
|$3,023
|65
|Mark Blakefield
|8
|71
|75
|76
|74
|296
|$3,000
|66
|Ryan Blaum
|9
|75
|68
|75
|79
|297
|$2,985
|67
|Tom Lovelady
|11
|76
|70
|79
|74
|299
|$2,970