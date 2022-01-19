How to watch the 2022 The American Express on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

The 2022 The American Express continues the year of PGA Tour events with a full-field tournament at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. In addition to broadcast coverage, you can watch additional 2022 The American Express streaming coverage through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

You can watch the 2022 The American Express online starting on Thursday in the United States, as ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live have their online streams for all four days of the tournament from PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

There will be 156 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win the The American Express.

PGA Tour Live will stream coverage during all four days of the event, with 30 total hours of live coverage. ESPN+ is the now the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming coverage of tournaments, meaning you'll need to become a subscriber to get access to expanded live-streaming coverage starting in 2022.

The only way for golf fans to get maximum The American Express cover and PGA Tour streaming is through ESPN+.

How to sign up for ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live

Golf fans can purchase ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year by itself or $12.99 per month as part of a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu.

If you choose to sign up for ESPN+, you also will get full access to the litany of sports events available on the platform.

2022 The American Express PGA Tour Live schedule: How to watch online on ESPN+

Thursday, Jan. 20

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 6-10 p.m.