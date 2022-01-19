2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC
2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is the latest event of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla., hosting the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, NBC airs the golf action from Florida.

There will be four days of golf, with 29 players starting out and playing four rounds without a cut.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days, with NBC airing Saturday afternoon coverage.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions TV times and schedule.

2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, Jan. 20: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, Jan. 21: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Jan. 22: 2-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-5 p.m. on NBC
  • Sunday, Jan. 23: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

