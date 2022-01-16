When is the last time Hideki Matsuyama won a PGA Tour tournament?
01/16/2022 at 9:23 pm
Golf News Net


Hideki Matsuyama has seven PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to be perhaps a disappointing player given his talent.

Now in 2022, Matsuyama is at a crossroads in his career as he looks to become a multiple-time major winner.

The last time Hideki Matsuyama won a PGA Tour event is the 2021 Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club in Japan. He ran away from the field to win in his home country and end his 2021 in style.

Matsuyama's earned a major championship victory, which was the bigger win in his 2021 year.

Hideki Matsuyama won a major at the 2021 Masters Tournament, becoming the first male player from Japan to win a major and the second man from Asia to win a major.

Matsuyama also led the 2020 Players Championship after an opening-round, course record-tying 63. However, that was wiped from the records due to the tournament's cancellation.

Matsuyama has not managed to win the FedEx Cup in his career.

