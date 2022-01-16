When does the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii start on Sunday? Final-round tee times, schedule

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final round kicks off on Sunday from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, with Russell Henley entering the day as the overnight leader at 18-under 192 through three rounds.
With Henley in the final tee time for Saturday's final round is Hideki Matusyama, who is two shots behind Henley on 16-under 194.
The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final round starts at 7:50 a.m. local time -- or 12:50 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. final-round tee times run through 1:15 p.m. local time -- or 6:15 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.
A total of 65 players made the cut in the first full-field PGA Tour event of the year. The PGA Tour cut rule is to the top 65 players and ties after the first 36 holes of a tournament.
2022 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii second round on TV starting at 6 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. Eastern.
2022 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday tee times: final round pairings
All times local; add 5 hours for Eastern time
- 7:50 a.m. -- Justin Lower
- 7:55 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Sam Ryder
- 8:05 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Jim Furyk
- 8:15 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy
- 8:25 a.m. -- Paul Barjon, JT Poston
- 8:35 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Henrik Norlander
- 8:45 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Hudson Swafford
- 8:55 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Brett Drewitt
- 9:05 a.m. -- KH Lee, Vaughn Taylor
- 9:15 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Keita Nakajima
- 9:25 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Charles Howell III
- 9:40 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Joseph Bramlett
- 9:50 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Sahith Theegala
- 10:00 a.m. -- Jim Knous, Marc Leishman
- 10:10 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Chris Kirk
- 10:20 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel
- 10:30 a.m. -- Harris English, Vince Whaley
- 10:40 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Ryan Armour
- 10:50 a.m. -- Wesley Bryan, Dylan Wu
- 11:00 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Greyson Sigg
- 11:00 a.m. -- Davis Riley, Corey Conners
- 11:20 a.m. -- Luke Donald, Ryan Palmer
- 11:35 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Hayden Buckley
- 11:45 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Satoshi Kodaira
- 11:55 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Keith Mitchell
- 12:05 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:15 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Kevin Na
- 12:25 p.m. -- Ben Kohles, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:35 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Cam Davis
- 12:45 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Kevin Kisner
- 12:55 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Haotong Li
- 1:05 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Seamus Power
- 1:15 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama
2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final round pin placements