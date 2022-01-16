When does the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii start on Sunday? Final-round tee times, schedule

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final round kicks off on Sunday from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, with Russell Henley entering the day as the overnight leader at 18-under 192 through three rounds.

With Henley in the final tee time for Saturday's final round is Hideki Matusyama, who is two shots behind Henley on 16-under 194.

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii final round starts at 7:50 a.m. local time -- or 12:50 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. final-round tee times run through 1:15 p.m. local time -- or 6:15 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.

A total of 65 players made the cut in the first full-field PGA Tour event of the year. The PGA Tour cut rule is to the top 65 players and ties after the first 36 holes of a tournament.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii second round on TV starting at 6 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. Eastern.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday tee times: final round pairings

All times local; add 5 hours for Eastern time

7:50 a.m. -- Justin Lower

7:55 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Sam Ryder

8:05 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Jim Furyk

8:15 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy

8:25 a.m. -- Paul Barjon, JT Poston

8:35 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Henrik Norlander

8:45 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Hudson Swafford

8:55 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Brett Drewitt

9:05 a.m. -- KH Lee, Vaughn Taylor

9:15 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Keita Nakajima

9:25 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Charles Howell III

9:40 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Joseph Bramlett

9:50 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Sahith Theegala

10:00 a.m. -- Jim Knous, Marc Leishman

10:10 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Chris Kirk

10:20 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel

10:30 a.m. -- Harris English, Vince Whaley

10:40 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Ryan Armour

10:50 a.m. -- Wesley Bryan, Dylan Wu

11:00 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Greyson Sigg

11:00 a.m. -- Davis Riley, Corey Conners

11:20 a.m. -- Luke Donald, Ryan Palmer

11:35 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Hayden Buckley

11:45 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Satoshi Kodaira

11:55 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Keith Mitchell

12:05 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Brandt Snedeker

12:15 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Kevin Na

12:25 p.m. -- Ben Kohles, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:35 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Cam Davis

12:45 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Kevin Kisner

12:55 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Haotong Li

1:05 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

1:15 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama

