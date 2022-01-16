2022 Sony Open in Hawaii money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payout is from the $7.5 million purse, with 64 professional players who complete four rounds at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Sony Open in Hawaii prize pool is at $1,350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $817,500. The Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and the last-place player is guaranteed $16,275.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headed by Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid is based on their finish. Keita Nakajima, the world No. 1 amateur, made the cut and will not earn prize money.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 44 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,350,000 2 $817,500 3 $517,500 4 $367,500 5 $307,500 6 $271,875 7 $253,125 8 $234,375 9 $219,375 10 $204,375 11 $189,375 12 $174,375 13 $159,375 14 $144,375 15 $136,875 16 $129,375 17 $121,875 18 $114,375 19 $106,875 20 $99,375 21 $91,875 22 $84,375 23 $78,375 24 $72,375 25 $66,375 26 $60,375 27 $58,125 28 $55,875 29 $53,625 30 $51,375 31 $49,125 32 $46,875 33 $44,625 34 $42,750 35 $40,875 36 $39,000 37 $37,125 38 $35,625 39 $34,125 40 $32,625 41 $31,125 42 $29,625 43 $28,125 44 $26,625 45 $25,125 46 $23,625 47 $22,125 48 $20,925 49 $19,875 50 $19,275 51 $18,825 52 $18,375 53 $18,075 54 $17,775 55 $17,625 56 $17,475 57 $17,325 58 $17,175 59 $17,025 60 $16,875 61 $16,725 62 $16,575 63 $16,425 64 $16,275