2022 Sony Open in Hawaii money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

01/16/2022 at 1:03 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payout is from the $7.5 million purse, with 64 professional players who complete four rounds at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Sony Open in Hawaii prize pool is at $1,350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $817,500. The Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and the last-place player is guaranteed $16,275.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headed by Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid is based on their finish. Keita Nakajima, the world No. 1 amateur, made the cut and will not earn prize money.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 44 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,350,000
2 $817,500
3 $517,500
4 $367,500
5 $307,500
6 $271,875
7 $253,125
8 $234,375
9 $219,375
10 $204,375
11 $189,375
12 $174,375
13 $159,375
14 $144,375
15 $136,875
16 $129,375
17 $121,875
18 $114,375
19 $106,875
20 $99,375
21 $91,875
22 $84,375
23 $78,375
24 $72,375
25 $66,375
26 $60,375
27 $58,125
28 $55,875
29 $53,625
30 $51,375
31 $49,125
32 $46,875
33 $44,625
34 $42,750
35 $40,875
36 $39,000
37 $37,125
38 $35,625
39 $34,125
40 $32,625
41 $31,125
42 $29,625
43 $28,125
44 $26,625
45 $25,125
46 $23,625
47 $22,125
48 $20,925
49 $19,875
50 $19,275
51 $18,825
52 $18,375
53 $18,075
54 $17,775
55 $17,625
56 $17,475
57 $17,325
58 $17,175
59 $17,025
60 $16,875
61 $16,725
62 $16,575
63 $16,425
64 $16,275

