2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Yuka Saso and more.

This is set to be a 29-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the first event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on winners of official LPGA Tour events in the last two seasons.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Celine Boutier

Matilda Castren

Austin Ernst

Ally Ewing

Georgia Hall

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

A Lim Kim

Lydia Ko

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Mirim Lee

Stacy Lewis

Gaby Lopez

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Hee Young Park

Inbee Park

Sophia Popov

Mel Reid

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Angela Stanford

Patty Tavatanakit

Michelle Wie West

Top 50 players in 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field

1. Nelly Korda

3. Lydia Ko

4. In Bee Park

6. Nasa Hataoka

8. Yuka Saso

10. Brooke M. Henderson

13. Patty Tavatanakit

15. Anna Nordqvist

21. Ally Ewing

22. Jessica Korda

23. Ariya Jutanugarn

28. Celine Boutier

29. Georgia Hall

30. Austin Ernst

34. Moriya Jutanugarn

40. Sophia Popov

44. Madelene Sagstrom

47. A Lim Kim