2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Yuka Saso and more.
This is set to be a 29-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the first event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, which is based entirely on winners of official LPGA Tour events in the last two seasons.
The week-of alternate list is non-existent. Players who are eligible and choose not to compete are not replaced in the field.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Celine Boutier
- Matilda Castren
- Austin Ernst
- Ally Ewing
- Georgia Hall
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- A Lim Kim
- Lydia Ko
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Mirim Lee
- Stacy Lewis
- Gaby Lopez
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Hee Young Park
- Inbee Park
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Angela Stanford
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Michelle Wie West
Top 50 players in 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field
- 1. Nelly Korda
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. In Bee Park
- 6. Nasa Hataoka
- 8. Yuka Saso
- 10. Brooke M. Henderson
- 13. Patty Tavatanakit
- 15. Anna Nordqvist
- 21. Ally Ewing
- 22. Jessica Korda
- 23. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 28. Celine Boutier
- 29. Georgia Hall
- 30. Austin Ernst
- 34. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 40. Sophia Popov
- 44. Madelene Sagstrom
- 47. A Lim Kim