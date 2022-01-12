2022 Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii marks the second 2022 event of the PGA Tour 2021-2022 schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC air four days of live golf action from Hawaii.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament.

The field includes Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith and more as part of a 144-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 7-10:30 p.m. Eastern.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii TV times and schedule.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, Jan. 13: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Jan. 14: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Jan. 15: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Jan. 16: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel