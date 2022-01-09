What is the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record for every tournament?
What is the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record for every tournament?

01/09/2022
On the PGA Tour, every tournament (outside of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play) has its own record book, featuring its own 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole records. Outside of the majors, most golfers don't have an earthly clue of the PGA Tour tournament scoring records. However, several times each year, a player threatens to beat the 72-hole scoring record of an event.

It's helpful to know the 72-hole scoring record for every PGA Tour event, but the overall PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record is 253, shot by Justin Thomas in winning the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii. That's the PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record by three shots, besting the 256 shot by Mark Calcavecchia to win the 2001 Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

The PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record against par is 34-under total, shot by Cameron Smith in winning the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

Only 8 tournaments on the current PGA Tour schedule have 72-hole scoring records that aren't at least 20-under-par total.

PGA Tour 72-hole scoring records for each tournament

Click header to sort

 

TOTAL TOURNAMENT (COURSE) TO PAR PAR
253 Sony Open, Waialae Country Club -27 70
256 Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale -28 71
257 Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club -23 70
258 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Planation Course) -34 73
258 Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands -22 70
258 Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club -22 70
258 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, The Old White TPC -22 70
258 John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run -26 71
258 FedEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind -26 71
258 RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf and Country Club -22 70
259 Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club -21 70
260 The RSM Classic, Sea Island GC (Two Courses) -22 70.5
260 Desert Classic, PGA West (Three Courses) -28 72
261 The Northern Trust, Glen Oaks Club -19 72
261 AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Las Colinas Four Seasons -19 70
261 BMW Championship, Conway Farms Golf Club -23 71
262 Safeway Open, Silverado Resort (North Course) -18 72
263 Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon Golf Club -21 71
263 Shriners Hospital Open, TPC Summerlin -25 72
264 RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links -20 71
264 Genesis Open, Riviera Country Club -20 71
264 British Open, Royal Troon -20 71
264 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club and Lodge -24 72
264 The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course) -24 72
265 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Three Courses) -22 72
266 Valspar Championship, Innisbrook (Copperhead Course) -18 71
266 Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Club (North and South Courses) -22 72
267 The Honda Classic, PGA National (Champion Course) -13 70
267 Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club -21 72
268 U.S. Open, Congressional Country Club and Erin Hills Golf Course -16 71 and 72
268 PGA Championship, Whistling Straits (Straits Course) -20 72
268 Sanderson Farms Classic, Country Club of Jackson -20 72
268 The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club -20 72
268 Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston -20 72
270 Masters, Augusta National Golf Club -18 72
274 Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course) -14 72

