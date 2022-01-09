What is the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record for every tournament?

On the PGA Tour, every tournament (outside of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play) has its own record book, featuring its own 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole records. Outside of the majors, most golfers don't have an earthly clue of the PGA Tour tournament scoring records. However, several times each year, a player threatens to beat the 72-hole scoring record of an event.
It's helpful to know the 72-hole scoring record for every PGA Tour event, but the overall PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record is 253, shot by Justin Thomas in winning the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii. That's the PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record by three shots, besting the 256 shot by Mark Calcavecchia to win the 2001 Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
The PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record against par is 34-under total, shot by Cameron Smith in winning the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.
Only 8 tournaments on the current PGA Tour schedule have 72-hole scoring records that aren't at least 20-under-par total.
PGA Tour 72-hole scoring records for each tournament
|TOTAL
|TOURNAMENT (COURSE)
|TO PAR
|PAR
|253
|Sony Open, Waialae Country Club
|-27
|70
|256
|Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale
|-28
|71
|257
|Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club
|-23
|70
|258
|Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Planation Course)
|-34
|73
|258
|Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands
|-22
|70
|258
|Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club
|-22
|70
|258
|A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, The Old White TPC
|-22
|70
|258
|John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run
|-26
|71
|258
|FedEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind
|-26
|71
|258
|RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf and Country Club
|-22
|70
|259
|Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club
|-21
|70
|260
|The RSM Classic, Sea Island GC (Two Courses)
|-22
|70.5
|260
|Desert Classic, PGA West (Three Courses)
|-28
|72
|261
|The Northern Trust, Glen Oaks Club
|-19
|72
|261
|AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Las Colinas Four Seasons
|-19
|70
|261
|BMW Championship, Conway Farms Golf Club
|-23
|71
|262
|Safeway Open, Silverado Resort (North Course)
|-18
|72
|263
|Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon Golf Club
|-21
|71
|263
|Shriners Hospital Open, TPC Summerlin
|-25
|72
|264
|RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links
|-20
|71
|264
|Genesis Open, Riviera Country Club
|-20
|71
|264
|British Open, Royal Troon
|-20
|71
|264
|Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club and Lodge
|-24
|72
|264
|The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course)
|-24
|72
|265
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Three Courses)
|-22
|72
|266
|Valspar Championship, Innisbrook (Copperhead Course)
|-18
|71
|266
|Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Club (North and South Courses)
|-22
|72
|267
|The Honda Classic, PGA National (Champion Course)
|-13
|70
|267
|Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club
|-21
|72
|268
|U.S. Open, Congressional Country Club and Erin Hills Golf Course
|-16
|71 and 72
|268
|PGA Championship, Whistling Straits (Straits Course)
|-20
|72
|268
|Sanderson Farms Classic, Country Club of Jackson
|-20
|72
|268
|The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club
|-20
|72
|268
|Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston
|-20
|72
|270
|Masters, Augusta National Golf Club
|-18
|72
|274
|Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course)
|-14
|72