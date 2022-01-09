2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
01/09/2022 at 12:58 pm
The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money payout is from the $8.2 million purse, with 38 players who complete four rounds at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Sentry Tournament of Champions prize pool is at $1,476,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $810,000. The Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and the last-place player is guaranteed $105,000.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headed by Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and more.

This tournament started with 38 players, and no cut is made this week. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid is based on their finish.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 62 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,476,000
2 $810,000
3 $515,000
4 $400,000
5 $335,000
6 $278,000
7 $245,000
8 $225,000
9 $210,000
10 $195,000
11 $181,000
12 $170,000
13 $160,000
14 $150,000
15 $140,000
16 $133,000
17 $130,000
18 $127,000
19 $124,000
20 $122,000
21 $120,000
22 $118,000
23 $116,000
24 $115,000
25 $114,000
26 $113,000
27 $112,000
28 $111,000
29 $110,000
30 $109,000
31 $108,000
32 $107,000
33 $106,000
34 $105,000
35 $104,000
36 $103,000
37 $102,000
38 $101,000

