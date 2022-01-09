2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money payout is from the $8.2 million purse, with 38 players who complete four rounds at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Sentry Tournament of Champions prize pool is at $1,476,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $810,000. The Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and the last-place player is guaranteed $105,000.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headed by Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and more.

This tournament started with 38 players, and no cut is made this week. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid is based on their finish.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 62 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,476,000 2 $810,000 3 $515,000 4 $400,000 5 $335,000 6 $278,000 7 $245,000 8 $225,000 9 $210,000 10 $195,000 11 $181,000 12 $170,000 13 $160,000 14 $150,000 15 $140,000 16 $133,000 17 $130,000 18 $127,000 19 $124,000 20 $122,000 21 $120,000 22 $118,000 23 $116,000 24 $115,000 25 $114,000 26 $113,000 27 $112,000 28 $111,000 29 $110,000 30 $109,000 31 $108,000 32 $107,000 33 $106,000 34 $105,000 35 $104,000 36 $103,000 37 $102,000 38 $101,000