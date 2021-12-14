PHOTOS: Jessica Korda, Johnny DelPrete wedding
12/14/2021 at 12:58 pm
Golf News Net


American Solheim Cup stalwart Jessica Korda got married recently to long-time boyfriend and former pro golfer Johnny DelPrete, with a number of Korda's golf peers on hand to celebrate the nuptials.

Korda and DelPrete shared about the Dec. 11 ceremony on social media, though she didn't divulge many details about the ceremony and location (although it was in Florida). Both were happy to share pictures of the day, including many friends from around the golf community, including Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Korda is now 28 years old. Earlier in 2021, Korda won on the LPGA in her home state, taking home the Diamond Resorts LPGA Tournament of Champions.

The couple have had their ups and downs over the years, including DelPrete caddying for Korda in the US Women's Open. Ultimately, their love story won out, leading to their wedding and becoming a family of three (with their dog).

See photos of Jessica Korda's wedding to Johnny DelPrete.

