2021 QBE Shootout money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 QBE Shootout prize money payout is from the $3.6 million purse, with 24 professional players on 12 teams who complete three rounds at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the QBE Shootout prize pool is at $895,000 (split evenly between teammates), with the second-place finishers taking home $560,000. The QBE Shootout prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 24.9 percent of the purse to the winners, and the last place player is guaranteed $170,000.

The QBE Shootout field is headed by Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Will Zalatoris, Lexi Thompson and more.

This tournament started with 24 players, and a 36-hole cut was not made this week. Every player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid is based on their finish.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will not get FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a challenge event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are no big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win doesn't come with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour -- just money.

2021 QBE Shootout prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

