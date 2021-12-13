2021 LPGA Q-Series final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, who earned LPGA status

The 2021 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard is headed by winner Na Rin An, with the South Korean star winning the eight-round marathon in Alabama.

Playing the second tournament of the series on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, An wrapped up a 33-under 541 total to beat Pauline Roussin-Bouchard by a shot. Atthaya Thitikul, who won the Ladies European Tour's Race to the Costa del Sol, snagged her LPGA card with a third-place finish.

In total, exactly 46 players earned LPGA status for 2021 in Category 14, giving them entry into most full-field LPGA events. The top 45 players and ties earn cards.

An won the $15,000 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.

LPGA Q-Series recap notes

Q-Series is played as two consecutive four-round tournaments, with a multi-day break in between for players to reset. Magnolia Grove (Crossings and Falls Courses) hosted the first tournament, with the Highland Oaks (Highland & Marshwood Courses) hosting the second event.

This is the third year for Q-Series, which has replaced the third-and-final stage of LPGA Q-School. The final stage was previously six rounds.

Four amateur players earned their LPGA status through Q-Series. The players now have a choice to turn professional and take up their status for the 2022 season's start, or they can defer their membership until mid-season next year with the potential to keep status in a limited schedule.

There was a cut after four rounds -- through the final round of the first tournament -- to the top 70 and ties to make it a little easier to get the field through the difficult final rounds to maintain status.

2021 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

