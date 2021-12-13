2021 LPGA Q-Series final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, who earned LPGA status
12/13/2021 at 10:01 am
The 2021 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard is headed by winner Na Rin An, with the South Korean star winning the eight-round marathon in Alabama.

Playing the second tournament of the series on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, An wrapped up a 33-under 541 total to beat Pauline Roussin-Bouchard by a shot. Atthaya Thitikul, who won the Ladies European Tour's Race to the Costa del Sol, snagged her LPGA card with a third-place finish.

In total, exactly 46 players earned LPGA status for 2021 in Category 14, giving them entry into most full-field LPGA events. The top 45 players and ties earn cards.

An won the $15,000 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.

LPGA Q-Series recap notes

Q-Series is played as two consecutive four-round tournaments, with a multi-day break in between for players to reset. Magnolia Grove (Crossings and Falls Courses) hosted the first tournament, with the Highland Oaks (Highland & Marshwood Courses) hosting the second event.

This is the third year for Q-Series, which has replaced the third-and-final stage of LPGA Q-School. The final stage was previously six rounds.

Four amateur players earned their LPGA status through Q-Series. The players now have a choice to turn professional and take up their status for the 2022 season's start, or they can defer their membership until mid-season next year with the potential to keep status in a limited schedule.

There was a cut after four rounds -- through the final round of the first tournament -- to the top 70 and ties to make it a little easier to get the field through the difficult final rounds to maintain status.

2021 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 TOTAL
1 Na Rin An -33 67 67 72 66 64 69 70 66 541
2 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -32 69 67 66 65 68 68 67 72 542
3 Atthaya Thitikul -26 73 65 66 69 66 69 71 69 548
T4 Ruoning Yin -21 69 69 74 73 65 69 67 67 553
T4 Peiyun Chien -21 66 72 66 70 69 72 69 69 553
6 Janie Jackson -19 68 68 74 69 68 70 69 69 555
7 Ayaka Furue -18 69 67 69 70 70 69 72 70 556
T8 Linnea Johansson -17 67 67 75 70 65 72 70 71 557
T8 Hye-Jin Choi -17 69 66 68 66 70 72 75 71 557
T10 Bianca Pagdanganan -14 75 69 66 69 70 71 69 71 560
T10 Dewi Weber -14 71 68 70 69 66 72 71 73 560
T12 Yaeeun Hong -13 68 71 67 71 73 71 69 71 561
T12 Kelly Tan -13 71 66 73 67 70 71 71 72 561
T14 Emily Kristine Pedersen -12 65 70 73 72 69 73 70 70 562
T14 Isi Gabsa -12 69 71 68 70 73 68 69 74 562
T16 Lauren Kim -11 73 66 73 71 71 68 70 71 563
T16 Stephanie Kyriacou -11 69 72 69 63 74 73 72 71 563
T16 Allisen Corpuz -11 72 67 72 65 68 74 73 72 563
T16 Jennifer Chang -11 70 70 70 69 68 72 71 73 563
T20 Hinako Shibuno -10 73 72 66 69 67 69 79 69 564
T20 Yu-Chiang Hou (a) -10 69 72 68 72 67 69 73 74 564
T22 Agathe Laisne -9 71 70 72 71 71 72 69 69 565
T22 Sanna Nuutinen -9 72 67 72 72 72 71 70 69 565
T22 Alana Uriell -9 70 70 68 74 71 67 73 72 565
T22 Gemma Dryburgh -9 72 68 72 65 71 74 70 73 565
T26 Savannah Vilaubi -8 71 75 71 70 70 72 67 70 566
T26 Olivia Cowan -8 73 73 69 71 76 66 68 70 566
T26 Frida Kinhult -8 68 73 70 75 66 74 69 71 566
T26 Lauren Hartlage -8 72 72 70 72 68 70 71 71 566
T30 Brooke Matthews (a) -7 71 73 70 70 70 69 70 74 567
T30 Yu-Sang Hou (a) -7 71 72 72 66 73 68 71 74 567
T32 Liz Nagel -6 73 73 68 72 68 74 73 67 568
T32 Haylee Harford -6 68 69 70 73 69 71 75 73 568
T32 Kaitlyn Papp -6 70 67 70 70 73 72 72 74 568
T35 Maddie Szeryk -5 68 71 72 74 73 72 71 68 569
T35 Caroline Inglis -5 69 69 69 74 70 77 71 70 569
T35 Linn Grant -5 70 74 72 68 71 74 69 71 569
T35 Nicole Broch Estrup -5 73 69 71 68 72 74 70 72 569
T35 Weiwei Zhang -5 69 70 70 70 70 77 70 73 569
T35 Gina Kim (a) -5 70 72 71 73 66 70 71 76 569
T41 Mariah Stackhouse -4 70 72 75 69 69 73 72 70 570
T41 Dottie Ardina -4 73 72 69 73 69 73 70 71 570
T41 Jessica Peng -4 71 71 72 68 72 69 74 73 570
T41 Katie Yoo -4 69 70 68 71 73 77 68 74 570
T41 Sarah Jane Smith -4 70 73 67 70 73 71 70 76 570
T41 Karis Davidson -4 68 71 69 69 73 73 70 77 570

