2021 LPGA Q-Series final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard, who earned LPGA status

The 2021 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard is headed by winner Na Rin An, with the South Korean star winning the eight-round marathon in Alabama.
Playing the second tournament of the series on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, An wrapped up a 33-under 541 total to beat Pauline Roussin-Bouchard by a shot. Atthaya Thitikul, who won the Ladies European Tour's Race to the Costa del Sol, snagged her LPGA card with a third-place finish.
In total, exactly 46 players earned LPGA status for 2021 in Category 14, giving them entry into most full-field LPGA events. The top 45 players and ties earn cards.
An won the $15,000 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.
LPGA Q-Series recap notes
Q-Series is played as two consecutive four-round tournaments, with a multi-day break in between for players to reset. Magnolia Grove (Crossings and Falls Courses) hosted the first tournament, with the Highland Oaks (Highland & Marshwood Courses) hosting the second event.
This is the third year for Q-Series, which has replaced the third-and-final stage of LPGA Q-School. The final stage was previously six rounds.
Four amateur players earned their LPGA status through Q-Series. The players now have a choice to turn professional and take up their status for the 2022 season's start, or they can defer their membership until mid-season next year with the potential to keep status in a limited schedule.
There was a cut after four rounds -- through the final round of the first tournament -- to the top 70 and ties to make it a little easier to get the field through the difficult final rounds to maintain status.
2021 LPGA Q-Series final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|TOTAL
|1
|Na Rin An
|-33
|67
|67
|72
|66
|64
|69
|70
|66
|541
|2
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|-32
|69
|67
|66
|65
|68
|68
|67
|72
|542
|3
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-26
|73
|65
|66
|69
|66
|69
|71
|69
|548
|T4
|Ruoning Yin
|-21
|69
|69
|74
|73
|65
|69
|67
|67
|553
|T4
|Peiyun Chien
|-21
|66
|72
|66
|70
|69
|72
|69
|69
|553
|6
|Janie Jackson
|-19
|68
|68
|74
|69
|68
|70
|69
|69
|555
|7
|Ayaka Furue
|-18
|69
|67
|69
|70
|70
|69
|72
|70
|556
|T8
|Linnea Johansson
|-17
|67
|67
|75
|70
|65
|72
|70
|71
|557
|T8
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-17
|69
|66
|68
|66
|70
|72
|75
|71
|557
|T10
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|-14
|75
|69
|66
|69
|70
|71
|69
|71
|560
|T10
|Dewi Weber
|-14
|71
|68
|70
|69
|66
|72
|71
|73
|560
|T12
|Yaeeun Hong
|-13
|68
|71
|67
|71
|73
|71
|69
|71
|561
|T12
|Kelly Tan
|-13
|71
|66
|73
|67
|70
|71
|71
|72
|561
|T14
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-12
|65
|70
|73
|72
|69
|73
|70
|70
|562
|T14
|Isi Gabsa
|-12
|69
|71
|68
|70
|73
|68
|69
|74
|562
|T16
|Lauren Kim
|-11
|73
|66
|73
|71
|71
|68
|70
|71
|563
|T16
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-11
|69
|72
|69
|63
|74
|73
|72
|71
|563
|T16
|Allisen Corpuz
|-11
|72
|67
|72
|65
|68
|74
|73
|72
|563
|T16
|Jennifer Chang
|-11
|70
|70
|70
|69
|68
|72
|71
|73
|563
|T20
|Hinako Shibuno
|-10
|73
|72
|66
|69
|67
|69
|79
|69
|564
|T20
|Yu-Chiang Hou (a)
|-10
|69
|72
|68
|72
|67
|69
|73
|74
|564
|T22
|Agathe Laisne
|-9
|71
|70
|72
|71
|71
|72
|69
|69
|565
|T22
|Sanna Nuutinen
|-9
|72
|67
|72
|72
|72
|71
|70
|69
|565
|T22
|Alana Uriell
|-9
|70
|70
|68
|74
|71
|67
|73
|72
|565
|T22
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-9
|72
|68
|72
|65
|71
|74
|70
|73
|565
|T26
|Savannah Vilaubi
|-8
|71
|75
|71
|70
|70
|72
|67
|70
|566
|T26
|Olivia Cowan
|-8
|73
|73
|69
|71
|76
|66
|68
|70
|566
|T26
|Frida Kinhult
|-8
|68
|73
|70
|75
|66
|74
|69
|71
|566
|T26
|Lauren Hartlage
|-8
|72
|72
|70
|72
|68
|70
|71
|71
|566
|T30
|Brooke Matthews (a)
|-7
|71
|73
|70
|70
|70
|69
|70
|74
|567
|T30
|Yu-Sang Hou (a)
|-7
|71
|72
|72
|66
|73
|68
|71
|74
|567
|T32
|Liz Nagel
|-6
|73
|73
|68
|72
|68
|74
|73
|67
|568
|T32
|Haylee Harford
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|73
|69
|71
|75
|73
|568
|T32
|Kaitlyn Papp
|-6
|70
|67
|70
|70
|73
|72
|72
|74
|568
|T35
|Maddie Szeryk
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|74
|73
|72
|71
|68
|569
|T35
|Caroline Inglis
|-5
|69
|69
|69
|74
|70
|77
|71
|70
|569
|T35
|Linn Grant
|-5
|70
|74
|72
|68
|71
|74
|69
|71
|569
|T35
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|-5
|73
|69
|71
|68
|72
|74
|70
|72
|569
|T35
|Weiwei Zhang
|-5
|69
|70
|70
|70
|70
|77
|70
|73
|569
|T35
|Gina Kim (a)
|-5
|70
|72
|71
|73
|66
|70
|71
|76
|569
|T41
|Mariah Stackhouse
|-4
|70
|72
|75
|69
|69
|73
|72
|70
|570
|T41
|Dottie Ardina
|-4
|73
|72
|69
|73
|69
|73
|70
|71
|570
|T41
|Jessica Peng
|-4
|71
|71
|72
|68
|72
|69
|74
|73
|570
|T41
|Katie Yoo
|-4
|69
|70
|68
|71
|73
|77
|68
|74
|570
|T41
|Sarah Jane Smith
|-4
|70
|73
|67
|70
|73
|71
|70
|76
|570
|T41
|Karis Davidson
|-4
|68
|71
|69
|69
|73
|73
|70
|77
|570