On this episode of Green Shoots (formerly How It's Made), Ryan Ballengee is joined by Chris Somerton, head of golf for Lyle and Scott. The pair talk about how a 150-year-old brand manages to stay current and timeless at the same time, offering what golfers have long wanted as part of their apparel while welcoming the next generation of golfers who want to look and feel like themselves on the golf course.

