2021 QBE Shootout purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

12/06/2021 at 1:06 pm
The 2021 QBE Shootout purse is set for $3.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $895,000 -- more than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The QBE Shootout field is headed by 12 two-player teams, with stars like Sam Burns, Billy Horschel, Jason Kokrak and Bubba Watson teaming up.

The prize money is split between teammates, with the winning team's players each receiving $447,500 for the victory.

The three-round event changes formats each round, with a scramble in Round 1 on Friday, a modified alternate shot on Saturday and a best-ball format on Sunday.

There is no cut in this tournament, which is considered unofficial but sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

The event, formerly known as the Franklin Templeton Shootout and the Shark Shootout, is played this year at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

  • 1. $895,000
  • 2. $560,000
  • 3. $340,000
  • 4. $269,000
  • 5. $235,000
  • 6. $206,000
  • 7. $195,000
  • 8. $190,000
  • 9. $185,000
  • 10. $180,000
  • 11. $175,000
  • 12. $170,000

