2021 18 Days of Golf, Gift Giveaway 2: Golf Scouts patches
12/06/2021 at 10:21 am
We're continuing off the 2021 18 Days of Golf with something that's near and dear to our hearts: Golf Scouts patches!

Golf Scouts is a project we're a part of, making patches for golfers that can go on their headcovers and golf bags, as well as other golf accessories, that let golfers express themselves and what they love about the game. The patches have designs referencing elements of golf culture and are a fun way to inspire and remind golfers of the memories and experiences of playing fun, great golf: the people, places and events that make the sport special.

For our second gift, we're giving away a collection of Golf Scouts patches. Golf Scouts currently has nine patches available, and you'll get all of them, along with Velcro medallions which you can use to stick (and unstick) to the surface of your choice, including a golf bag or a headcover.

How to enter

Simply sign up for The Break, our twice-weekly newsletter, and you're entered! We'll select the winner at noon Eastern on Dec. 7. Good luck!

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.