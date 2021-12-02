2021 18 Days of Golf, Gift Giveaway 1: Bushnell Golf Tour V5 Shift laser rangefinder

We're kicking off the 2021 18 Days of Golf with a tool every golfer can use: a laser rangefinder.

Laser rangefinders make golf easier for tons of amateurs and recreational players, giving them several benefits of a caddie in the form of a handheld rangefinder. Bushnell Golf makes some of the best laser rangefinders in the game, and their equipment is trusted by the overwhelming majority of PGA Tour players.

For our first gift, we're giving away the Bushnell Golf Tour V5 Shift. The Tour V5 Shift features an improved slope algorithm, which gives a more accurate display of slope so a player can better understand every shot. The device has 6x magnification and can reach targets up to 400-plus yards, and Jolt technology with Pinseeker lets you know when you've hit your target.

The Tour V5 Shift also comes with a Bite magnetic cart mount, which makes it easy to grab and get your distance from your cart.

