PXG announces 0311 X Gen4 driving iron

PXG is further expanding the Gen4 family of their equipment, and this time they're adding the 0311 X Gen4 driving iron.

The hollow-body driving iron is designed to be a replacement for either a traditional long iron, a hybrid or even a fairway wood, both off the tee and from the turf.

The 0311 X Gen4 is forged from 8620 carbon steel, geared toward creating a buttery feel, with the back surface milled to dial in weight and the center of gravity position. The clubhead has a larger profile than a long iron, also sporting a thin top line and minimal offset, all with the goal of promoting a lower, more penetrating ball flight.

PXG's XCOR Technology uses their proprietary, highly compressible polymer found in the 0311 Gen4 Irons, to help increase ball speed thanks to flexing the 0.058-inch-thick face, while delivering more MOI and dialing in sound and feel at impact.

Precision Weighting Technology manifests itself as a large weight located near the center of gravity on the back of the clubhead, dialing in different weights as needed to maximize performance.

The PXG 0311 X Gen4 driving irons are available in a Chrome or Xtreme Dark finish for both right- and left-handed golfers.