2021 South Africa Open streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 South Africa Open marks the continuation of the 2021 Sunshine Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the South Africa Open action.

You can watch the 2021 South Africa Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with online streaming coverage including the Golf Channel broadcast.

Live coverage is available through the NBC Sports app, with Golf Channel airing live coverage on all four days of the event.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2021 South Africa Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Dec. 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5