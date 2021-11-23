ISPS Handa Championship becomes for DP World Tour (European Tour) event in Japan

For the first time in its history, the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) will be heading to Japan.

In 2022, the Tour will hold the ISPS Handa - Championship at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama from April 21-24, marking the first standard tournament in history to be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Japan Golf Tour.

The 2022 ISPS Handa - Championship will have a $2 million purse in Year 1 of a three-year agreement. ISPS Handa, founded by Japanese philanthropist Dr. Haruhisa Handa, has been a long supporter of the DP World Tour. The ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia was the first tournament where men and women played for equal purses at the same time on the same venue. The ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland this year hosted three tours in two separate tournaments with equal prize money.

“The DP World Tour is a global tour and, as a result, we relish opportunities such as this to break new ground; in the process creating exciting golf tournaments for our fans worldwide and wonderful opportunities for our players and stakeholders alike," said Keith Pelley, European Tour group Chief Executive.

Added Isao Aoki, Japan Golf Tour Organization Chairman: “I am very happy that we will be able to hold a co-sanctioned tournament with the DP World Tour in April 2022, which was our long-cherished desire, and we can't wait to hold it from now on."