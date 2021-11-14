2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Phil Mickelson, who earned his fourth PGA Tour Champions win at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

Mickelson won the 72-hole tournament -- the final leg of the three-event Charles Schwab Cup playoffs -- with a one-shot win over last week's winner Steven Alker.

Mickelson won on 19-under 265 to earn his fourth 50-plus win in six total starts.

Mickelson won the $440,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse. Bernhard Langer won the season-long 2021 Charles Schwab Cup and the $1 million first-place prize.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship recap notes

Mickelson wins his first PGA Tour Champions title, becoming the latest player to win and earn status on the 50-plus circuit after playing the entire season without full status.

The money Mickelson -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule is now over.

2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details