2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/14/2021 at 7:35 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Phil Mickelson, who earned his fourth PGA Tour Champions win at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

Mickelson won the 72-hole tournament -- the final leg of the three-event Charles Schwab Cup playoffs -- with a one-shot win over last week's winner Steven Alker.

Mickelson won on 19-under 265 to earn his fourth 50-plus win in six total starts.

Mickelson won the $440,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse. Bernhard Langer won the season-long 2021 Charles Schwab Cup and the $1 million first-place prize.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship recap notes

Mickelson wins his first PGA Tour Champions title, becoming the latest player to win and earn status on the 50-plus circuit after playing the entire season without full status.

The money Mickelson -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule is now over.

2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Phil Mickelson -19 65 67 68 65 265 $440,000
2 Steven Alker -18 66 65 68 67 266 $250,000
T3 Darren Clarke -17 68 67 68 64 267 $192,500
T3 David Toms -17 66 71 65 65 267 $192,500
T5 Brandt Jobe -16 66 68 68 66 268 $138,125
T5 Jim Furyk -16 65 67 65 71 268 $138,125
T7 Paul Goydos -15 70 68 68 63 269 $75,000
T7 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -15 70 66 69 64 269 $75,000
T7 Steve Flesch -15 69 68 67 65 269 $75,000
T7 Brett Quigley -15 67 67 69 66 269 $75,000
T7 Stephen Ames -15 67 67 65 70 269 $75,000
T7 Kirk Triplett -15 65 64 69 71 269 $75,000
T13 Doug Barron -13 68 70 68 65 271 $53,750
T13 Vijay Singh -13 69 65 69 68 271 $53,750
T13 Fred Couples -13 66 69 68 68 271 $53,750
T13 Scott Parel -13 67 68 66 70 271 $53,750
17 Bernhard Langer -12 68 72 63 69 272 $47,500
T18 Ernie Els -11 68 73 67 65 273 $42,500
T18 Alex Cejka -11 71 67 68 67 273 $42,500
T20 Retief Goosen -10 70 68 70 66 274 $29,375
T20 Woody Austin -10 71 66 69 68 274 $29,375
T20 Wes Short, Jr. -10 67 70 69 68 274 $29,375
T20 Kenny Perry -10 68 70 67 69 274 $29,375
T24 Kevin Sutherland -9 72 67 68 68 275 $22,500
T24 K.J. Choi -9 66 67 71 71 275 $22,500
T24 Jerry Kelly -9 67 67 70 71 275 $22,500
T27 Paul Broadhurst -8 69 68 71 68 276 $18,958
T27 Rod Pampling -8 69 73 66 68 276 $18,958
T27 Glen Day -8 70 68 69 69 276 $18,958
30 Dicky Pride -7 67 69 74 67 277 $17,500
31 Colin Montgomerie -5 69 70 69 71 279 $16,875
T32 Tim Petrovic -2 72 73 67 70 282 $15,937
T32 Mike Weir -2 68 70 70 74 282 $15,937
34 Gene Sauers -1 69 74 70 70 283 $15,000

